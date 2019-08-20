Chargers' Melvin Gordon 'waiting on the call' to return

Melvin Gordon is ready to end his holdout if he hears the phone ring with good news.

"Just waiting on the call," the running back told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler Monday.

Unfortunately for Gordon, the likely calls from the Los Angeles Chargers' brass to his representation likely include some form of the words 'we're not going higher than our last offer.'

Gordon's holdout nears five weeks. After training in Florida, Gordon told Fowler he's now in California continuing his "rigorous" training.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month that Gordon wants more than the $10 million per year that the Chargers offered. The L.A. brass has stood firm, insisting they won't go higher for a running back.

With Chargers running backs Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson looking good this preseason, Gordon's leverage hasn't improved despite the threat to hold out into the regular season.

Slated to make $5.6 million in 2019, Gordon wants a salary more in line with a workhorse back. At some point, he'll have to report, or his contract will toll into 2020. He's subject to fines for missing camp and preseason games.

At this stage, it appears Gordon is waiting on a call that might never come.