Redskins tight end Jordan Reed in concussion protocol

Jordan Reed suffered another head injury.

The Redskins' veteran tight end is in the concussion protocol for at least the fourth time in his career, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Reed took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Falcons safety Keanu Neal during a preseason game Thursday.

The talented pass catcher has missed at least two games in each of his six seasons, including 13 over the past two. Reed, 29, led Washington in receiving (54 catches, 558 yards) in 2018. He's backed up by 35-year-old Vernon Davis.

Here are other news items we're monitoring around the league Friday:

1. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will not play on Saturday night against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. With Andrew Luck's status in the air to open the regular season, the Colts are sitting the majority of their starters and Brissett is currently one of them.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is considered day to day after suffering a hamstring injury Thursday against the Dolphins, Rapoport reported. The injury isn't as bad as the one Pryor had two weeks ago, Rapoport added.

3. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who was injured Thursday against the Raiders, suffered a high-ankle and is likely to be out four-six weeks, per Rapoport, who added X-rays were negative.