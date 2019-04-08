2019 NFL Draft guide: One burning question for each NFC team

Check out any mock draft for the Seahawks, and you are sure to find edge rusher or defensive tackle as their projected first-round selection. That's OK. They could use help in those spots, but they might also go another route to address the D-line need. Seattle could give free agent Ndamukong Suh a look, for example. Thankfully, defensive line talent will still be around after the first round in this draft class. Not discussed as much for Seattle: wide receiver. As it stands today, the Seahawks don't have a healthy Doug Baldwin. Tyler Lockett is dynamic, but is not an ideal red-zone target at 5-10, 182. David Moore has flashed at times. It's a solid receiver corps with no Pro Bowl-level player. Seattle has won, and won big, sans a big-time WR1 in the past. That was with the top defense in the league, which they don't own anymore. As effective as they are running the football, Russell Wilson can't scurry around like he has forever. Frankly, the Seahawks could've afforded to open the offense up more, way more, during their playoff loss in Dallas. I like the idea of GM John Schneider bulking up the defensive front, but I wonder what will happen if the top WR on the board is sitting there for him with the 21st overall pick. Remember that D.J. Moore, drafted first among the WRs last year, went later than that (24th).