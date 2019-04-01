Missouri QB Drew Lock to visit Redskins, Giants

Former Missouri signal-caller Drew Lock said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he's the No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He'll get a chance to sell that point to teams during upcoming visits.

Lock is scheduled to visit with the Washington Redskins and New York Giants this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Washington currently owns the 15th overall pick, while the Giants pick sixth and 17th overall.

That the two teams are bringing in Lock shouldn't surprise given their respective concerns at the position. The Redskins aren't likely to have Alex Smith for a while as he rehabilitates from a gruesome leg injury last season, and the Giants will eventually need to start planning for a future without Eli Manning.

Lock, as one of the draft's top prospects at the quarterback position along with Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins, will likely have numerous visits in the coming weeks.

Teams are allowed to host a maximum of 30 pre-draft visits with prospects. They cannot work a player out during a visit but can put the prospect through an interview, and physical and written examinations.