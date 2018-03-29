2018 NFL Draft: 5 potential trades teams should be discussing

The Patriots are usually willing trade partners in the draft, and the Buccaneers are in desperate need of a No. 1 running back following the departure of Doug Martin. Philadelphia might be tempted to pick Guice if he's available with the last pick of the first round (No. 32). There are also teams selecting early in the second round (Browns, Giants, Colts) that could be in the market for a RB if they're not able to land Saquon Barkley early in the draft. Giving up a fourth-round pick to move back into the first round to get ahead of these teams shouldn't be an issue for the Bucs. In fact, the team pulled off a similar deal to get Martin in 2012. If Guice is gone before the Patriots' pick, the Bucs could still make this move to select Chubb, who is a sturdy runner with very good speed and vision. Tampa Bay's fourth-round pick this year would be especially good trade bait, as it's the second pick of the round (No. 102 overall).