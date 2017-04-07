2017 NFL Draft: Dalvin Cook reportedly visits Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are taking a closer look at some of the draft's top running backs, including Dalvin Cook.
Cook was in town to visit the club on Thursday, per ESPN. The Bengalsreportedly hosted Oklahoma's Joe Mixon last month, and sent their RB coach to Texas' pro day, where RB D'Onta Foreman was highly impressive.
Cook is the No. 2 RB in NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock's positional rankings, and there's a wide range of projections for him in the most recent mock drafts of NFL.com analysts, who have him going as high as No. 8 (Charley Casserly) to out of the first round (Lance Zierlein).
If the Bengals are among the clubs that view Cook as the draft's top back, perhaps they're considering taking him at No. 9.
However, Cook reportedly visited the 49ers, as well, earlier this week, which led to some raised eyebrows, since the No. 2 pick, which San Francisco holds in Round 1, would likely be too rich for Cook. There's been talk that the 49ers are interested in trading down from the No. 2 spot, or could they be preparing in case Cook slides to Round 2, as he does in Zierlein's latest mock?
Perhaps the Bengals, who hold the ninth pick of Round 2 (No. 41) are preparing for the same scenario.
Either way, the club seems interested in adding to an RB stable that includes Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard.