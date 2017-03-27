Zierlein mock 3.0: 49ers-Panthers trade adds new twist

» How to watch NFL Network coverage of the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
Garrett has an all-pro ceiling and combines elite traits with high-end football character. The Browns obviously need a quarterback, but they need great football players first and foremost, and Garrett has a chance to be special.
(Projected trade with 49ers) The Panthers have an additional second-round pick that helps facilitate a move up to target a versatile pass rusher who can be moved up and down the defensive line in rush situations.
The Bears are in desperate need of a true top corner, and Lattimore is that guy in this draft.
The Jaguars have some promising young talent, but they looked undisciplined too often last year. Adams is the ultimate "sheriff" in this draft, with an ability to lead from the back end and in the locker room.
Surprised? Reddick's outstanding athleticism and ability to play inside linebacker and roll outside to rush on third downs make him a flexible, ascending prospect.
If you don't have a good quarterback, you better have a good defense and a good running game. The Jets have some defensive pieces, but in Fournette, they could get a potentially dominant runner to handle the heavy lifting for the offense.
The Chargers could use a wide receiver, but this feels too early for that position. Hooker gives them a very talented, instinctive back-end presence.
(Projected trade with Panthers) Of course the 49ers have other pressing needs, but Howard has tremendous upside and would be a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's play-action passing attack.
Robinson's big, physical style could fit at right tackle if the Bengals are concerned about Cedric Ogbuehi's strength, or they could kick him down inside to take over at right guard.
This situation allows the Bills to bring Trubisky along behind Tyrod Taylor until they are ready to cut him loose as the starter.
There are some concerns about the health of Allen's shoulders, which could cause him to fall a little bit. It might be hard for the Browns to pass on a chance to pair Allen with Myles Garrett, though.
This would be one of the best marriages in the draft. Foster is fast, physical, and can cover. This is exactly what the Cardinals are looking for.
The Eagles need a cornerback, and Conley has good size and the ability to press and cover all over the field. His strong combine performance helped his stock.
The Ravens pick up a big, go-to target with fantastic ball skills who has the potential to become a WR1.
This is probably earlier than I would go with Peppers, but with Deangelo Hall on the back end, Peppers would be allowed to play in space and be deployed all over the field like he was at Michigan.
The Titans need cornerback and wide receiver help, but they also need a quality guard as well, and Lamp is one of the safest offensive linemen in the draft.
Taco has loads of potential as an edge rusher, but his pedestrian combine could have hurt his stock a bit. Still, he has the traits and potential to get Tampa excited.
Bolles is an insane athlete and would have been an easy choice in the Gary Kubiak era, but my guess is that Denver will still have a great deal of interest in him even if he is a little on the light side.
Let's get fast, Detroit. Let's get really, really fast and add a dynamic deep threat with scary run-and-catch potential underneath. The Lions can look for another pass rusher later.
White has top-notch feet and can mirror and match with the best of them. Miami is light at cornerback; White should be able to step in and be an immediate third corner with a chance to win a starting spot in camp.
McDowell has a high ceiling and a low floor, but he has outstanding size and could become an extremely disruptive interior defender if he gets his motor right.
Another size-speed cornerback for the Raiders, but he's also an exceptionally aggressive run supporter who sets the tone like a safety.
Cunningham's tackle production at Vanderbilt is very impressive, but so is his ability to cover on passing downs. He gives the Texans Brian Cushing's eventual replacement to play next to Bernardrick McKinney.
I feel like this pick is a wild card in the draft because John Schneider is fairly wide open and hard to predict. King matches up with the a need and the physical profile the Seahawks look for.
I could see Davis going much higher in this draft, but I still think some teams might shy away from him until he is healthy enough to run and post a good time. He would be a great get for Andy Reid in this spot.
Barnett doesn't have the burst out of his stance to put fear into offensive tackles, but his production wasn't an accident. With outstanding hands and good power, Rod Marinelli will be able to have him ready to produce early on for Dallas.
I know Green Bay needs a cornerback, but they could also use a pass rusher, and this draft is pretty thin in that department. Harris gives the Packers an outstanding athlete with loads of potential as a stand-up rusher.
I would run this card up to the commissioner if Njoku dropped this far. Njoku has the ability to work all three levels of the field and has the potential to become a solid blocker.
Moton would be a kick-down player who would be coming from tackle to guard. He's strong and athletic enough to handle the Falcons' zone-blocking responsibilities. He might also provide tackle flexibility in a pinch.
Earlier in the round, I had the Saints taking a pass rusher and this time they look at finding secondary help. Awuzie has good size and explosiveness and is a quality cover man. It also helps that heâs a talented gunner on special teams.
Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.