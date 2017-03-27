CFB 24/7  

 

 

Zierlein mock 3.0: 49ers-Panthers trade adds new twist

  • By Lance Zierlein
PICK

1

Myles Garrett - DE, Texas A&M

Garrett has an all-pro ceiling and combines elite traits with high-end football character. The Browns obviously need a quarterback, but they need great football players first and foremost, and Garrett has a chance to be special.

PICK

2

Solomon Thomas - DE, Stanford

(Projected trade with 49ers) The Panthers have an additional second-round pick that helps facilitate a move up to target a versatile pass rusher who can be moved up and down the defensive line in rush situations.

PICK

3

Marshon Lattimore - CB, Ohio State

The Bears are in desperate need of a true top corner, and Lattimore is that guy in this draft.

PICK

4

Jamal Adams - S, LSU

The Jaguars have some promising young talent, but they looked undisciplined too often last year. Adams is the ultimate "sheriff" in this draft, with an ability to lead from the back end and in the locker room.

PICK

5

Haason Reddick - OLB, Temple

Surprised? Reddick's outstanding athleticism and ability to play inside linebacker and roll outside to rush on third downs make him a flexible, ascending prospect.

PICK

6

Leonard Fournette - RB, LSU

If you don't have a good quarterback, you better have a good defense and a good running game. The Jets have some defensive pieces, but in Fournette, they could get a potentially dominant runner to handle the heavy lifting for the offense.

PICK

7

Malik Hooker - S, Ohio State

The Chargers could use a wide receiver, but this feels too early for that position. Hooker gives them a very talented, instinctive back-end presence.

PICK

8

O.J. Howard - TE, Alabama

(Projected trade with Panthers) Of course the 49ers have other pressing needs, but Howard has tremendous upside and would be a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's play-action passing attack.

PICK

9

Cam Robinson - OT, Alabama

Robinson's big, physical style could fit at right tackle if the Bengals are concerned about Cedric Ogbuehi's strength, or they could kick him down inside to take over at right guard.

PICK

10

Mitch Trubisky - QB, North Carolina

This situation allows the Bills to bring Trubisky along behind Tyrod Taylor until they are ready to cut him loose as the starter.

PICK

11

Takkarist McKinley - OLB, UCLA

We all know the Saints need a cornerback, but in a deep cornerback draft, the Saints could afford to wait on that position while grabbing a talented edge rusher like McKinley.

PICK

12

Jonathan Allen - DE, Alabama

There are some concerns about the health of Allen's shoulders, which could cause him to fall a little bit. It might be hard for the Browns to pass on a chance to pair Allen with Myles Garrett, though.

PICK

13

Reuben Foster - LB, Alabama

This would be one of the best marriages in the draft. Foster is fast, physical, and can cover. This is exactly what the Cardinals are looking for.

PICK

14

Gareon Conley - CB, Ohio State

The Eagles need a cornerback, and Conley has good size and the ability to press and cover all over the field. His strong combine performance helped his stock.

PICK

15

Ryan Ramczyk - OT, Wisconsin

Joe Haeg simply isn't strong enough to anchor and hold up at the point of attack. Ramczyk is a tremendous run blocker who will improve pass pro on the right side for the Colts.

PICK

16

Mike Williams - WR, Clemson

The Ravens pick up a big, go-to target with fantastic ball skills who has the potential to become a WR1.

PICK

17

Jabrill Peppers - S, Michigan

This is probably earlier than I would go with Peppers, but with Deangelo Hall on the back end, Peppers would be allowed to play in space and be deployed all over the field like he was at Michigan.

PICK

18

Forrest Lamp - OT, Western Kentucky

The Titans need cornerback and wide receiver help, but they also need a quality guard as well, and Lamp is one of the safest offensive linemen in the draft.

PICK

19

Taco Charlton - OLB, Michigan

Taco has loads of potential as an edge rusher, but his pedestrian combine could have hurt his stock a bit. Still, he has the traits and potential to get Tampa excited.

PICK

20

Garett Bolles - OT, Utah

Bolles is an insane athlete and would have been an easy choice in the Gary Kubiak era, but my guess is that Denver will still have a great deal of interest in him even if he is a little on the light side.

PICK

21

John Ross - WR, Washington

Let's get fast, Detroit. Let's get really, really fast and add a dynamic deep threat with scary run-and-catch potential underneath. The Lions can look for another pass rusher later.

PICK

22

Tre'Davious White - CB, LSU

White has top-notch feet and can mirror and match with the best of them. Miami is light at cornerback; White should be able to step in and be an immediate third corner with a chance to win a starting spot in camp.

PICK

23

Malik McDowell - DT, Michigan State

McDowell has a high ceiling and a low floor, but he has outstanding size and could become an extremely disruptive interior defender if he gets his motor right.

PICK

24

Marlon Humphrey - CB, Alabama

Another size-speed cornerback for the Raiders, but he's also an exceptionally aggressive run supporter who sets the tone like a safety.

PICK

25

Zach Cunningham - LB, Vanderbilt

Cunningham's tackle production at Vanderbilt is very impressive, but so is his ability to cover on passing downs. He gives the Texans Brian Cushing's eventual replacement to play next to Bernardrick McKinney.

PICK

26

Kevin King - CB, Washington

I feel like this pick is a wild card in the draft because John Schneider is fairly wide open and hard to predict. King matches up with the a need and the physical profile the Seahawks look for.

PICK

27

Corey Davis - WR, Western Michigan

I could see Davis going much higher in this draft, but I still think some teams might shy away from him until he is healthy enough to run and post a good time. He would be a great get for Andy Reid in this spot.

PICK

28

Derek Barnett - DE, Tennessee

Barnett doesn't have the burst out of his stance to put fear into offensive tackles, but his production wasn't an accident. With outstanding hands and good power, Rod Marinelli will be able to have him ready to produce early on for Dallas.

PICK

29

Charles Harris - OLB, Missouri

I know Green Bay needs a cornerback, but they could also use a pass rusher, and this draft is pretty thin in that department. Harris gives the Packers an outstanding athlete with loads of potential as a stand-up rusher.

PICK

30

David Njoku - TE, Miami

I would run this card up to the commissioner if Njoku dropped this far. Njoku has the ability to work all three levels of the field and has the potential to become a solid blocker.

PICK

31

Taylor Moton - OG, Western Michigan

Moton would be a kick-down player who would be coming from tackle to guard. He's strong and athletic enough to handle the Falcons' zone-blocking responsibilities. He might also provide tackle flexibility in a pinch.

PICK

32

Chidobe Awuzie - CB, Colorado

Earlier in the round, I had the Saints taking a pass rusher and this time they look at finding secondary help. Awuzie has good size and explosiveness and is a quality cover man. It also helps that heâs a talented gunner on special teams.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

