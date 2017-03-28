Casserly mock draft 3.0: Browns make trade, add three stars

» How to watch NFL Network coverage of the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
The Browns, who are going to a 4-3 defense, get the best pass rusher in the draft.
Pass rush is the 49ers' biggest need. My question is whether Thomas can provide an outside rush.
Allen is an excellent 3-4 defensive end who gives you an inside pass rush.
Fournette will take pressure off of Blake Bortles.
Lattimore has terrific cover skills, but are his hamstrings an area of concern?
Jets get an impact safety who can cover and play the run.
Cook is an explosive back who will help Cam Newton.
Barnett will instantly upgrade the Bengals' pass rush.
This would give Tyrod Taylor an exceptional target, especially in the red zone.
Foster reminds me of Luke Kuechly. I expect Saints to fill their cornerback need by trading for Malcolm Butler.
Howard fills a major need for the Browns. Quarterback comes later. Keep reading!
A strong spring and combine has helped him. So has the injury to Sidney Jones.
Cornerback was a major problem for the Eagles last season.
The Colts need help with their outside pass rush.
Davis is a big target for Joe Flacco.
The Redskins don't have a defensive lineman who can stop the run. If Brantley is their guy, they could trade back and pick him up later.
Marcus Mariota gets a deep threat.
The versatile McCaffrey can fill many roles, including running back, wide receiver, and return specialist.
Left tackle is a major need for the Broncos, and Bolles is a good fit.
The Lions get a bookend pass rusher opposite Ziggy Ansah.
Miami can play him at outside linebacker on run downs and defensive end on passing downs.
The Giants get the left tackle they desperately need. Erick Flowers moves to the right side.
Cunningham is an instinctive, athletic linebacker who can play all three downs.
Robinson would start immediately at right tackle for the Texans. Tony Romo is happy!
I think the Seahawks will take a pass rusher over an offensive lineman and cornerback in the first round. They have had success getting those positions later in the draft.
Good landing spot here for Watson. He doesn't have to play right away, and Andy Reid has had success developing quarterbacks.
Humphrey fills a major need created by losses of Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne in free agency.
Tabor needs to run faster than he did at the combine. I like him as a player.
(Projected trade with Saints) Excellent first-round haul by Browns with Myles Garrett, O.J. Howard and now Trubisky.