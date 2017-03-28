CFB 24/7  

 

 

Casserly mock draft 3.0: Browns make trade, add three stars

Print
  • By Charley Casserly
More Columns >

» How to watch NFL Network coverage of the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia

PICK

1

Myles Garrett - DE, Texas A&M

The Browns, who are going to a 4-3 defense, get the best pass rusher in the draft.

PICK

2

Solomon Thomas - DE, Stanford

Pass rush is the 49ers' biggest need. My question is whether Thomas can provide an outside rush.

PICK

3

Jonathan Allen - DE, Alabama

Allen is an excellent 3-4 defensive end who gives you an inside pass rush.

PICK

4

Leonard Fournette - RB, LSU

Fournette will take pressure off of Blake Bortles.

PICK

5

Marshon Lattimore - CB, Ohio State

Lattimore has terrific cover skills, but are his hamstrings an area of concern?

PICK

6

Jamal Adams - S, LSU

Jets get an impact safety who can cover and play the run.

PICK

7

Malik Hooker - S, Ohio State

Hooker is an exceptional cover safety.

PICK

8

Dalvin Cook - RB, Florida State

Cook is an explosive back who will help Cam Newton.

PICK

9

Derek Barnett - DE, Tennessee

Barnett will instantly upgrade the Bengals' pass rush.

PICK

10

Mike Williams - WR, Clemson

This would give Tyrod Taylor an exceptional target, especially in the red zone.

PICK

11

Reuben Foster - LB, Alabama

Foster reminds me of Luke Kuechly. I expect Saints to fill their cornerback need by trading for Malcolm Butler.

PICK

12

O.J. Howard - TE, Alabama

Howard fills a major need for the Browns. Quarterback comes later. Keep reading!

PICK

13

Gareon Conley - CB, Ohio State

A strong spring and combine has helped him. So has the injury to Sidney Jones.

PICK

14

Tre'Davious White - CB, LSU

Cornerback was a major problem for the Eagles last season.

PICK

15

Takkarist McKinley - DE, UCLA

The Colts need help with their outside pass rush.

PICK

16

Corey Davis - WR, Western Michigan

Davis is a big target for Joe Flacco.

PICK

17

Caleb Brantley - DL, Florida

The Redskins don't have a defensive lineman who can stop the run. If Brantley is their guy, they could trade back and pick him up later.

PICK

18

John Ross - WR, Washington

Marcus Mariota gets a deep threat.

PICK

19

Christian McCaffrey - RB, Stanford

The versatile McCaffrey can fill many roles, including running back, wide receiver, and return specialist.

PICK

20

Garett Bolles - OT, Utah

Left tackle is a major need for the Broncos, and Bolles is a good fit.

PICK

21

Charles Harris - DE, Missouri

The Lions get a bookend pass rusher opposite Ziggy Ansah.

PICK

22

T.J. Watt - LB, Wisconsin

Miami can play him at outside linebacker on run downs and defensive end on passing downs.

PICK

23

Ryan Ramczyk - OT, Wisconsin

The Giants get the left tackle they desperately need. Erick Flowers moves to the right side.

PICK

24

Zach Cunningham - LB, Vanderbilt

Cunningham is an instinctive, athletic linebacker who can play all three downs.

PICK

25

Cam Robinson - OT, Alabama

Robinson would start immediately at right tackle for the Texans. Tony Romo is happy!

PICK

26

Haason Reddick - LB, Temple

I think the Seahawks will take a pass rusher over an offensive lineman and cornerback in the first round. They have had success getting those positions later in the draft.

PICK

27

Deshaun Watson - QB, Clemson

Good landing spot here for Watson. He doesn't have to play right away, and Andy Reid has had success developing quarterbacks.

PICK

28

Marlon Humphrey - CB, Alabama

Humphrey fills a major need created by losses of Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne in free agency.

PICK

29

Teez Tabor - CB, Florida

Tabor needs to run faster than he did at the combine. I like him as a player.

PICK

30

Jabrill Peppers - S, Michigan

Is Peppers another Troy Polamalu?

PICK

31

Taco Charlton - DE, Michigan

Charlton plays better than he times.

PICK

32

Mitchell Trubisky - QB, North Carolina

(Projected trade with Saints) Excellent first-round haul by Browns with Myles Garrett, O.J. Howard and now Trubisky.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0