2016 NFL Draft revisited: Grades for first-rounders three years in

Clearly, Wentz has A-level talent and potential. After all, he was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2017, when he was a top MVP candidate before suffering a season-ending knee injury in December. However, his grade has to take a small hit because of his injury history. He's missed eight games over the last two seasons, with a back ailment sidelining him down the stretch in 2018. In fact, dating back to his senior season at NDSU, Wentz has missed out on playoff football each of the last three times his teams have advanced to the postseason. The Eagles paid a steep price to move up for him in the 2016 draft, and this grade shoots back up if he can stay healthy.