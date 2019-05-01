Titans won't pick up OT Jack Conklin's fifth-year option

The Tennessee Titans made a decision on right tackle Jack Conklin, the eighth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Titans are not exercising the fifth-year option on Conklin ahead of Friday's league-wide deadline for first-round picks of the 2016 draft class, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source informed of the situation. Pro Football Talk first reported the news.

Conklin became an immediate starter with the Titans during his rookie season, earning a first-team All-Pro selection, and he started all 32 games over his first two seasons.

His 2018 season, though, saw him start just nine games as he missed the first three games while recovering from an ACL injury suffered in the 2017 postseason. Conklin also missed Week 10 with a concussion before a knee injury suffered in Week 14 landed him on injured reserve to close out the season.

The injuries of the past season might have played a role in the Titans' decision to pass, but Conklin could use the 2019 season to prove he is worth a lucrative payday either with the Titans or on the open market in 2020.

Conklin becomes the highest-drafted player of the 2016 draft class to not receive the fifth-year option. He is the second player within the top-10 selections, as the New Orleans Saints declined the option on cornerback Eli Apple, who was the 10th overall pick in 2016.

