Fifth-year option tracker for 2016 first-round picks

The May 3 deadline is approaching for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2016 first-round picks, and some clubs are getting out ahead of the pack.

The Miami Dolphins reportedly picked up the fifth-year option on starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil's rookie deal on Thursday. Tunsil has started 44 games for the Fins since they drafted him 13th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Since New Year's Eve, teams have been afforded the opportunity to extend rookie deals of any player selected in the 2016 draft and to exercise the fifth-year options for their first-round selections from that draft. The window to exercise said option closes on May 3, one week after the start of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Below are the 31 first-round picks from the 2016 draft and their fifth-year option statuses (New England's first-round pick was forfeited as a result of Deflategate):

1. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

2. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

3. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones said the club is "obviously" picking up Zeke's option.

5. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Ronnie Stanley, OT, Baltimore Ravens

7. DeForest Buckner, DE, San Francisco 49ers

8. Jack Conklin, OT, Tennessee Titans

9. Leonard Floyd, LB, Chicago Bears

10. Eli Apple, CB, New York Giants: New York traded Apple to the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 23. The Saints have the opportunity to pick up his option.

11. Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Sheldon Rankins, DT, New Orleans Saints

13. Laremy Tunsil, OT, Miami Dolphins: Picked up. Miami picked up his fifth-year option on April 18, the team announced. Tunsil will earn approximately $12.5 million in 2019, per Spotrac.

14. Karl Joseph, S, Oakland Raiders

15. Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland Browns: Cleveland traded Coleman to the Buffalo Bills in August. The wideout has since spent time with the Bills, Pats and Giants. Coleman was assigned a one-year tender by New York in March.

16. Taylor Decker, OT, Detroit Lions

17. Keanu Neal, S, Atlanta Falcons

18. Ryan Kelly, C, Indianapolis Colts

19. Shaq Lawson, DE, Buffalo Bills

20. Darron Lee, LB, New York Jets

21. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

22. Josh Doctson, WR, Washington Redskins

23. Laquon Treadwell, WR, Minnesota Vikings

24. William Jackson, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

25. Artie Burns, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

26. Paxton Lynch, QB, Denver Broncos: Released by Denver in September. Signed a reserve/future contract with the Seattle Seahawks in January.

27. Kenny Clark, DT, Green Bay Packers

28. Joshua Garnett, G, San Francisco 49ers

29. Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Arizona Cardinals

30. Vernon Butler, DT, Carolina Panthers

31. Germain Ifedi, OT Seattle Seahawks

*Fifth-year salaries are determined by draft position. The first 10 picks earn pay equal to the average of the 10 highest salaries at their position. The remainder of the first round is the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at the position. Per the CBA, a player's position is determined by where he took the most snaps during his third league year.