Chargers pick up fifth-year option on Joey Bosa

This week the Bosa family will find out where Nick will play the next five years. First, we've got some Joey Bosa news to get out of the way.

The Los Angeles Chargers exercised the fifth-year option on Joey Bosa, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The move keeps the pass rusher in Powder Blue through the 2020 season.

ESPN first reported the news.

Picking up a fifth year of the 2016 No. 3 overall pick was about as no-brainer as it can get. The first non-QB drafted that year has become a signal-caller menace during his first three seasons and the pivot point in the Chargers defense.

Injuries slowed his rookie campaign after a contract holdout, but Bosa's combination of speed, power and relentlessness makes him a handful for any offense when he's healthy. He's compiled double-digit sacks the past two seasons.

Ensuring Bosa will be in L.A. for at least two more years is about as easy a decision GM Tom Telesco will have this week.

In another fifth-year option move that could have been telegraphed by a fifth-grader, the Baltimore Ravens picked up the additional year of offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Picking up the fifth year for players of Bosa's or Stanley's caliber is about as perfunctory as the NFL gets. Both the Chargers and the Ravens hope down the line the relationship continues with new long-term deals.