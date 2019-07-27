Cardinals cut former first-rounder Robert Nkemdiche

Former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche is no longer an Arizona Cardinal.

The team announced it released the defensive lineman on Saturday afternoon.

In three seasons, Nkemdiche played in just 27 games for Arizona.

With his release, Nkemdiche's time is up in Arizona following an underwhelming time for the Cardinals and horrendous final two months.

In early June, he was arrested for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Nkemdiche was put on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he recovered from an ACL tear, but was also pronounced "not in shape" by head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Friday.

A day later and he's gone.

It culminates a three-year run that hardly lived up to expectations for the defensive lineman taken 29th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi.

Nkemdiche is actually coming off his best season, as he started six games and tallied 4.5 sacks in 2018. Those were his only starts and sacks in his Cardinals career and that being his best showing is likely as emblematic as anything of his time in the desert.