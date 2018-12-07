Jets' Darron Lee suspended four games by NFL

The New York Jets won't have Darron Lee for the final month of their 2018 campaign.

The third-year linebacker was suspended four games by the league on Friday for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. Lee will begin serving his suspension immediately and will be eligible to return to the Jets' active roster the day after their season finale against the New England Patriots on Dec. 30.

Lee, a 2016 first-round pick by the Jets, has recorded 74 tackles and three interceptions this season.

The suspension is a blow for a Jets team looking to finish strong amid another season outside of the postseason. New York's 23rd-ranked defense will try to beat the Bills, Texans, Packers and Patriots without Lee on the field.