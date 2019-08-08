Dolphins sign Robert Nkemdiche, place DT on PUP

Robert Nkemdiche has a new squad.

The Miami Dolphins signed the defensive tackle, the team announced Thursday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Nkemdiche's deal is for one year and worth $1.16 million, per a source informed.

The team immediately placed Nkemdiche on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The Cardinals parted ways with their 2016 first-round pick last month after three lackluster seasons. Nkemdiche played just 27 games (six starts) for the Cards, totaling 4.5 sacks.

Prior to his release in Arizona, he was placed on the PUP list as he recovered from an ACL tear. He was also declared "not in shape" by Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. Aside from battling injuries throughout his stint with the Cards, he was also arrested in June for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Nkemdiche will get a much-needed fresh start in Miami, and be reunited with former Ole Miss teammate offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

There is no timeline set for Nkemdiche's return to action.