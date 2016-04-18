2016 NFL Draft: Laremy Tunsil at front of top-heavy OT class

Jason Spriggs: I might be way off on this one when it is all said and done based on the way he performed at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, but I can't get away from Spriggs' issues on tape with bull rushes and inside moves. Spriggs is athletic, has the measurables and looks the part, but I see holes in his protection that might be very hard to correct. Spriggs could go as early as the first round.