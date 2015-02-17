2015 NFL Scouting Combine players to watch: Defense

CB Marcus Peters, Washington: Peters might be the best corner available, but there are red flags flying -- not the least of which is that he was dismissed from the team during the season. Zeirlein says Peters (6-0, 198) is a "talented cover cornerback with size, ball skills and the confidence NFL teams are looking for, but (he) lacks the necessary discipline and maturity on the field and in practice." At the combine, Peters needs to show up, keep his head down and blow teams away with his work in the drills. He almost certainly will be downgraded by most (every?) team because of character issues, but, hey, at least he can make it difficult for teams to do that with a strong combine showing.