2015 NFL Draft's best and worst early-entry decisions

College: Nebraska

Draft result:Second round, No. 60 overall (Dallas Cowboys)

Why he made the wrong move: Gregory couldn't have predicted at the time he declared that he would fail a drug test at the combine (or, maybe, he could have). From an on-field standpoint, he made the right decision -- there was little else for Gregory to prove as a player. But with another year of maturity, the red flags that marred Gregory's profile as a prospect might not have been nearly as problematic in 2016. And the difference could have been millions of dollars.