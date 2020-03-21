Track all of Saturday's NFL free agency news

Kenyan Drake is locked in for 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals.

Since being traded from the Dolphins to the Cardinals during the 2019 season, all has seemed harmonious for Drake in the desert and that seems to have continued on Saturday as his agents announced the running back signed his transition tag tender offer.

For Drake, it means no offer sheet or trade is upcoming, but the chance for a long-term deal could still be a possibility.

In eight games last year with the Cardinals, Drake produced 80.4 yards per game rushing and 643 total with eight touchdowns, while adding to the passing attack with 28 catches for 171 yards in that time.

Here is other news from Saturday:

» A mainstay in the Colts starting lineup over the last two seasons, cornerback Pierre Desir is being released by Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The team later confirmed the release.

Desir had two seasons remaining on his contract with a base salary of $6.5 million due him in 2020, but the Colts have no dead money against the cap and now the cornerback is hitting the market.

An impressive 2018 season, one in which Desir earned a 77.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, led to him signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal. However, the 2019 campaign was a letdown for Desir, who tallied only a 58.8 PFF grade with a stat line of 50 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions in 11 starts.

Indianapolis also officially announced the signing of longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, which was reported on Tuesday.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement, "Philip is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in the NFL and we are fortunate to add an experienced player of his caliber to our organization. His familiarity with our coaching staff and offensive system in addition to his experience were attractive qualities during our evaluation process. Philip is a fierce competitor and his veteran leadership will be crucial in the continued development of our young roster."

» The Chicago Bears are signing former Steelers cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year deal, Rapoport reports. A former first-round pick in 2016, Burns fell out of favor as his four seasons played out in Pittsburgh, starting 25 of his first 32 games with the steelers, but just seven over the last two years with one start in 10 games a season ago.

» One of the biggest trades of the week has been announced by the Houston Texans, as they confirmed that they agreed to acquire running back David Johnson for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The massive trade was reported on Monday.

Houston also announced that it had agreed to terms with wide receiver Randall Cobb, safety Eric Murray, offensive tackle Brent Qvale and safety Jaylen Watkins, while agreeing to terms to re-sign linebacker Tyrell Adams, cornerbacks Phillip Gaines, Vernon Hargreaves III and Bradley Roby, offensive tackle Roderick Johnson, quarterback A.J. McCarron and long snapper Jon Weeks.

» The Minnesota Vikings announced they have agreed to terms with Rashod Hill, who's been with the team since 2016 and started 16 games over the last three seasons.

» The New York Jets are signing interior offensive lineman Josh Andrews, his agent announced on Saturday. Andrews is a five-year vet formerly of the Eagles and most recently the Colts who's played in 25 career games.

» The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with interior offensive lineman Eric Kush, the six-year pro announced via Twitter. Kush, who can play center or either guard, has previously played with the Chiefs, Rams, Bears and Browns. He started seven games last season for the Browns and played in all 16.

» The Philadelphia Eagles are signing linebacker Jatavis Brown to a one-year deal, Rapoport reports per Brown's agent. Brown played the first four years of his career with the Chargers, starting 23 of the 56 games he played. Brown was primarily a special teams player in 2019 but in 2018 had 10 starts and recorded 97 tackles.

» The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of linebacker Kevin Minter on Saturday. Minter is a seven-year veteran who's played the last two campaigns in Tampa.