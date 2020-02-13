2019 NFL rookie report card: Ranking each team's class, 1 to 32

Round 2: (No. 46 overall) Greedy Williams, CB, 12 games/12 starts.

Round 3: (80) Sione Takitaki, LB, 15 games/1 start.

Round 4: (119) Sheldrick Redwine, S, 12 games/5 starts.

Round 5: (155) Mack Wilson, LB, 16 games/14 starts; (170) Austin Seibert, K, 16 games/0 starts.

Round 6: (189) Drew Forbes, OL, 2 games/0 starts.

Round 7: (221) Donnie Lewis Jr., CB, 0 games/0 starts.

Notable rookie FA signings: Stephen Carlson, TE, 9 games/5 starts; Jamie Gillan, P, 16 games/0 starts.



Shook: The Browns landed a first-round talent in the second round when they snagged Williams, whose biggest knock ahead of the draft was his seeming apprehension toward tackling. That wasn't much of an issue as a rookie (one missed tackle in coverage in 2019, per Pro Football Focus), though his hamstring was, causing him to miss four games. Cleveland greased the skids for Williams to start, and he proved worthy of the job opposite Denzel Ward. As for the second defensive back selected, Redwine found himself buried behind four other safeties, but injuries and a midseason release of Jermaine Whitehead opened the door for the rookie to get valuable playing time. He was beaten at times, but did show incremental improvement. Redwine is an instinct-reliant player, and he'll take time to learn about proper positioning. The Browns landed a legitimate starter in Wilson, who was forced into such a role after an early season-ending injury to Christian Kirksey, and while he needs to work on his coverage skills, Wilson looks to be a steal. Takitaki didn't get as much burn, but plays with passion and speed above all else and could replace Joe Schobert if he isn't retained. Forbes shifted from tackle to guard and made strides on the practice field, but spent most of the season on IR. The Browns finally found their kicker in Seibert, though he needs to become more consistent on PATs. Lewis was a cutdown-day casualty, but spent most of the season on Cleveland's practice squad. Lastly, the undrafted Gillan has a cannon for a leg and boomed some absurdly long punts, but is still working on developing his entire bag of clubs, as special teams coaches like to say. The Browns' retention of special teams coordinator Mike Priefer should go a long way toward accelerating Gillan's development as a well-rounded punter -- and his rugby background helps him with tackling, if needed, too.