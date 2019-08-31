Jets releasing third-round linebacker Jachai Polite

Joe Douglas is cutting one of Mike Maccagnan's last draft picks for Gang Green.

The New York Jets are releasing 2019 third-round pick Jachai Polite, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The New York Daily News first reported the news.

Polite, a linebacker out of Florida, was seen as a first-round talent by some prognosticators but fell to No. 68 in the third round due to personality concerns stemming from a poor combine performance.

The pass rusher was not much of a factor in the preseason, logging just five tackles in games and failing to break into the first or second team in practice.

Polite was one of the risks in Maccagnan's last draft class as general manager of the Jets. The GM was fired in May just two weeks after the draft. New York replaced him with an acolyte of new coach Adam Gase in Douglas, who is now leaving his stamp on the roster.

Polite is the first of Maccagnan's 2019 draft class to leave the team, but if the GM's draft history from previous years is any indication, he might not be the last. Of the nine players Maccagnan drafted in 2017, only two (Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye -- remain on New York's roster.