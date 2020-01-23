QB Index: Brady to Chargers? Landing spots for top free agents

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 6 | Blair: 5 | Filice: 7 | Parr: 6



2019 stats: 9 games | 67.9 pct | 1,384 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 9 pass TD | 2 INT | 31 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost



Filice: In the fifth quarter of New Orleans' 2019 campaign, the Saints lost Drew Brees to a thumb injury that would require surgery. With a projected recovery timeline of 6-8 weeks, it sure seemed like the Saints' playoff chances had taken a significant hit. And yet, New Orleans went on to win the NFC South going away with a sparkling 13-3 record. How? Well, the backup quarterback came in and went a perfect 5-0, enjoying the best stretch of football in his professional career. Bridgewater's numbers from that five-start relief stint are dazzling: 69.7 comp%, 9:2 TD-to-INT, 103.7 passer rating. The former first-round pick and second-year Pro Bowler looked like a legit QB1, which he was in Minnesota before a catastrophic knee injury nearly ended his career altogether. Is this the time for Teddy Two Gloves to get his hands back on the reins of a starting job?



Logical landing spot: At age 27, with his major knee injury more than three years in the rearview, Bridgewater could be an attractive option for any team looking to add a competitive option to the quarterback room without absolutely breaking the bank. Chicago immediately springs to mind, especially considering that Bridgewater laid waste to the Bears in their own home during his final start of 2019. If you can't beat him, sign him! But Bridgewater himself seems to have really taken to the New Orleans Saints organization and New Orleans as a place to live. And even if Drew Brees re-ups with the Saints -- which is the widespread expectation -- he just turned 41 years old, and his arm strength appears to be losing the battle with Father Time. Bridgewater displayed discerning taste in free agency last offseason, when he passed up an opportunity to start for his hometown Dolphins and instead re-signed as the Saints' backup. With Brees a year older -- and a year closer to passing an attractive, Sean Payton-coached torch -- might Bridgewater continue to bide his time in NOLA? That's the guess in this speculative assessment.