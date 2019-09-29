What we learned from Sunday's Week 4 games

Week 4 was one for the road. Well, one for the road teams. Seven of eight visitors came away with wins early on Sunday afternoon, including the still-undefeated Chiefs and Patriots. Here's what we've learned so far from Sunday's early contests:

1. Even when Patrick Mahomes doesn't have his best day, the gunslinger always gives the Chiefs a chance to win. The reigning NFL MVP led a game-winning drive on the road, silencing a raucous Detroit crowd. Mahomes used his legs to pick up several huge first downs late, and found soft holes in the Lions defense, which was only rushing two and three defenders much of the final drive. In his first-ever NFL start in a dome, Mahomes was just a tad off on his deep shots all afternoon, missing a bevy of bombs by a hair. The normally dive-bombing signal-caller generated no completions of 20-plus-air yards on the day. Mahomes came in with 14 straight games with two or more passing TDs. Matt Patricia's defense held him out of the end zone, but Mahomes made enough plays between the 20s and K.C. ran for three TDs, including Darrel Williams' game-winning score. Sunday was a reminder that even when the Chiefs (4-0) don't have their best day, and can't hit the deep shots, Mahomes can still find a way to get a W.

2. The third quarter was a fumble-palooza. The teams combined for five fumbles in the stanza, the most in a single quarter since 1991, per the FOX broadcast. K.C. committed three of the botches, opening the quarter with a kickoff fumble and coughing up the ball on each of its next two possessions. The Lions, however, couldn't capitalize on the miscues. Matthew Stafford fumbled inside the 5-yard-line, a play after a touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay was overturned. Following the Chiefs' next fumble, Kerryon Johnson had the ball knocked out trying to stretch out for a score at the goal line. Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland scooped up the ball and ran 100 yards for a score. Referees -- the same crew that blew a call dead against New Orleans two weeks ago -- let the play go as Detroit players thought Johnson was down. The touchdown stood upon review giving K.C. a massive score -- and its first lead of the tilt -- in a tight game.

3. Moral victories are for the birds. The Lions (2-1-1) will be kicking themselves for not taking advantage of Chiefs miscues. Four times on its first seven possessions, Detroit had the ball inside the K.C. 8-yard-line. The Lions scored just 10 points in those drives. Coming into the tilt, there were questions about whether Detroit was real after beating two banged-up teams. The loss hurt, but Patricia's team showed it isn't a fluke through four weeks. The Lions D caused turnovers and didn't give up big plays. Corner Justin Coleman was a monster on the back end. Kerryon Johnson ran well, gashing the Chiefs for 125 yards on the ground. Stafford threw with conviction and launched several lasers to Golladay and Marvin Jones. For large chunks of the game, Stafford (three touchdown passes) outplayed Mahomes. In the end, however, Detroit once again came up short.

-- Kevin Patra

1. Spotted 14 points, Daniel Jones prevailed in the first of what could be many NFC East showdowns with fellow 2019 first-rounder Dwayne Haskins, who made his debut Sunday and struggled exceedingly as the Giants defeated the Redskins, 24-3, to improve to 2-0 in the Danny Dimes era. Perhaps Daniel Dimes is a better moniker, as Jones continues to mature in front of our eyes. On his second Sunday under center for the Giants (2-2), Jones began phenomenally as he orchestrated touchdown drives on each of Big Blue's first two marches. However, he did show his mortality with a pair of picks and ended the game with a pedestrian 78.0 passer rating. Still, he was 23-for-31 for 225 yards and a touchdown and also had 33 yards on five carries. The move from Eli Manning to Jones continues to be a celebrated one. As for Jay Gruden pulling the trigger on replacing Case Keenum for Haskins, it may well have proved Gruden correct in his hesitation to bring in the No. 15 overall pick to lead the Redskins (0-4). Unlike Jones the week prior when he pulled off a riveting rally to propel the Giants past the Buccaneers, Haskins found no such magic, only struggles. Haskins took over for a sputtering Keenum in the first quarter and led the Redskins on a drive for a field goal. It proved to be their only points of the game as Haskins was woeful to the tune of a 9-for-17 line for 107 yards, three interceptions and a 32.8 rating. After the first two-plus quarters of playing time for Haskins, questions most certainly still remain and missteps are likely still ahead. As for the second chapter in the tale of Danny Dimes, it was a victorious story once again and all that suddenly, the Giants have a spring in their step, a winning streak at hand and a season of promise to play for.

2. There's a chance that Saquon Barkley might be back quicker than expected. If that news -- pleasant as it would be for the Big Blue faithful -- does not come to fruition, though, Wayne Gallman provided reason for relief on Sunday. Gallman showcased quickness and aggression with the ball and looked plenty comfortable in the offense as he made an immediate impact. Taking a play-fake from Jones in the first quarter, Gallman ran right into the flats and was completely uncovered. Jones read it and lofted it to the rookie back for a six-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead New York would never relinquish and a score that would stand as the game-winner despite it coming on the Giants' opening drive. Gallman added another touchdown on the ground and had an all-around impressive outing (18 carries for a game-high 63 yards and a TD; six receptions for 55 yards and a score). As foreign as it was to think not that long ago, fortunes are going the way of the Giants. Perhaps the best running back in the NFL is on the sidelines and yet Gallman has filled in excellently. It's also further evidence that the Giants offensive line, for so long a most problematic quandary, is steadily improving.

3. Though he's a former first-rounder, Jabrill Peppers is perhaps best known as the other guy involved in the trade that sent Odell Beckham out of Gotham and west to The Land. On Sunday, he delivered the Giants' grandest defensive highlight when he took a Haskins interception 32 yards to the end zone for the final score of the day. The Giants are improving all around and that includes the defense. The Redskins were held to a meager 176 yards of offense and had four turnovers. Unsung names such as David Mayo and Ryan Connelly (who had a sack and an interception, but was lost to a leg injury) turned in good games. In contrast, the Redskins defense, which boasts plenty of big names such as Josh Norman, former Giant Landon Collins (nine tackles in his return to New York) and Ryan Kerrigan, continued its subpar play, allowing 389 yards of offense despite four takeaways. Both defenses ended up playing against rookie quarterbacks, but it's clearly the Giants D that's trending up and the Redskins D that's continuing to spiral down.

-- Grant Gordon

1. So much for the Texans' revamped offensive line. A week after giving Deshaun Watson one of the cleanest days of his career against the Chargers, Houston's protection reverted to form against the Panthers' supercharged pass rush. It was apparent that Watson was headed for a long day when he was taken down on back-to-back sacks to end the first drive of the day, and Carolina's front seven turned up the heat up from there. Watson was unable to get anything going through the air for the now 2-2 Texans, finishing 21-of-33 for 160 yards (a paltry 4.8 yards per attempt). Panthers cornerback James Bradberry did an admirable job negating DeAndre Hopkins, and the loss of Kenny Stills to a hamstring injury sapped much of the big-play threat from Houston's attack. But the larger focus should be on Watson's line as Carolina finished with six sacks, 12 QB hits and 18 hurries.

2. Kyle Allen garnered the majority of the headlines during the week, but as Christian McCaffrey goes so does the offense in Carolina (2-2). The Panthers star running back had 37 touches (10 catches on a team-high 10 targets for 80 yards to go along with 93 yards and a score on the ground). As Allen struggled with ball security (three lost fumbles), Carolina simplified its game plan to rely on McCaffrey as a sure-handed security blanket for the young QB. No other play exemplified Carolina's reliance on CMC to make something out of nothing than on this third-and-7 conversion:

The Panthers have battled their way back to 2-2 without Cam Newton under center playing the style of football Ron Rivera loves to see: a stifling defense supported by a dynamic running attack.

3. The Panthers have a bona fide kicking weapon in Joey Slye. Slye connected on all three of his field goal attempts, including a 55-yard go-ahead field goal he made with ease to put Carolina ahead in the fourth quarter for good. After missing his first field goal of the season, Slye is a perfect 10-for-10 and he has made all nine of his extra point attempts.

-- David Ely

1. The Browns defense held Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense in check. Cleveland might have put up 40 on the Ravens (2-2), but its defense was a crucial part of its success. Aside from a Willie Snead garbage-time touchdown, the Ravens offense couldn't make big plays, struggled on third down and turned the ball over in critical moments. The Ravens filled the stat sheet with yards, but their offense was rhythm-less to the point where Jackson had to take matters into his own hands and scurry to make plays when his receiving corps was bottled up. The Browns (2-2) also did it with a banged-up secondary as Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams and Morgan Burnett were held out of the game, but their replacements were superb. Damarious Randall blitzed from his corner position to sack Jackson on a big third-down play in the first quarter. Jermaine Whitehead had a beautiful interception in the fourth quarter, and deflected a pass during a corner blitz that allowed DT Devaroe Lawrence to get another late interception of Jackson. Cleveland's defense also forced Mark Ingram to cough up his first turnover of the year. They were short-handed but the Browns had the upper hand with effective scheming from DC Steve Wilks against a dynamic Ravens offense.

2. Nick Chubb was the motor behind a Browns offense that nearly doubled its point total for the year. Chubb found the end zone three times and sealed the game in the fourth quarter with an 88-yard run to the house. Behind an improved Browns offensive line, the second-year running back finished the day with 165 yards on 20 rushes, three catches for 18 yards and five first downs to go with his three scores.

3. The Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. receiving tandem was lopsided, but effective. Landry had a career-high 167 yards on eight receptions, and did it all before exiting late in the third quarter with a concussion. Landry was the go-to playmaker for the Browns in the first half of what started out as a defensive chess match, and he could've had an even bigger day with a score if he didn't lose his footing at the tail end of a 60-yard catch and run. On the other hand, Beckham had a day to forget but his presence was certainly felt. Per NFL Research, OBJ went three quarters without a catch for the first time in his career before getting his two catches in the fourth. Beckham received plenty of attention from the Ravens secondary, however, and it certainly helped the Browns offense break big plays. In the second quarter, Beckham was given a chance to throw on a double-reverse play, and was close to completing a bomb but the would-be TD went through Damion Ratley's hands.

-- Michael Baca

1. While first place was the purse at stake on a Sunday morning in Western New York, few believed it would be a heavyweight battle. But the Bills very much showed their might and reserve and showcased a stellar defense. However, as has become a standard in the AFC East and beyond, it was the Patriots who prevailed over the Bills (3-1), winning a game that was as ugly as it was surprisingly close. This was a day won by the Patriots defense (even though it gave up its first TD of the year) and certainly not lost by the Bills' contingent. Buffalo's defense held Tom Brady and the Patriots offense to only 224 yards and one offensive touchdown. But the Patriots came away with four turnovers -- all interceptions -- the last of which clinching victory when Jamie Collins grabbed a Matt Barkley pick. Barkley came on in relief of an injured Josh Allen, but a storybook comeback wasn't to be had on this day. J.C. Jackson had two picks for the Pats and Devin McCourty had the other, his fourth in as many games to start the season, becoming the first New England player to pull off that feat and the first in the NFL since 2003.

2. Tom Brady wins. Plain and simple. On Sunday, an outstanding Bills defensive effort held him to a horrendous line of 18-for-39 for 150 yards with a dismal 3.8 average per completion, no touchdowns, an interception and a 45.9 rating. But Brady's experience and knack for winning the big game was still evident in comparison to his counterpart. Every game in which Brady performs in un-Brady-like fashion will call upon the naysayers that he's looking very much 42 years old rather than 42 years young. This has happened before, though. The Patriots (4-0) are a dynasty for myriad reasons and Brady knows full well how to manage a victory even in the cold light of a bad day. Hence, Brady's bad day was still a good one for the Patriots.

3. Athleticism and fortitude have never really been in question for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but on Sunday, playing in likely the most important game of his short NFL career, he struggled in a variety of ways that far overshadowed his positives. The second-season signal-caller began the first-place tussle going 0-for-5 with an interception to McCourty included. McCourty's pick set up the Patriots' first score and had Buffalo playing from behind all afternoon. Under pressure often, Allen never looked comfortable and was woefully inaccurate in a fashion that's quickly becoming infamous for a QB with a rifle for an arm, but one that too often misses ridiculously off-target. His day ended early following a bad helmet-to-helmet hit from Jonathan Jones and concluded with a 13-for-28 line that offered just 5.5 yards per attempt, three interceptions that truly told the story of the game, four sacks and a miserable 24.0 rating.

-- Grant Gordon

1. After back-to-back losses, the Chargers (2-2) got a much-needed win on the road in Miami. Despite the Dolphins' winless record, the matchup, especially in the first half, was no easy task for the depleted Chargers squad. Philip Rivers was without a few of his top targets -- receivers Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin and tight end Virgil Green -- but he spread the ball around to several targets, finishing the day 24-of-30 for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Veteran Dontrelle Inman, who returned to his old team last month, had an impressive 75-yard outing before exiting the game with a quad injury. Inman came up big in a tight spot with the Bolts. He's clearly comfortable which made for an easy transition for Rivers.

2. Josh Rosen and the Dolphins (0-4) had a hot start in the first half against the Chargers. Receiver DeVante Parker caught a beautiful 34-yard touchdown pass on the Dolphins' first drive of the game (which was the first time the Dolphins have led in a game this season). Running back Kenyan Drake galloped for 44 yards and Mark Walton added 23 rushing yards. Despite two promising quarters, the Chargers pulled ahead, and the Dolphins were held scoreless in the second half. The defense did show glimpses of efficiency. Taco Charlton had his second sack in as many games since donning the orange and teal. Like the Chargers, the Dolphins also caught the injury bug during the game. But they luckily have a bye week on deck before a Week 6 matchup at home against the Redskins.

3. Chargers fans rejoiced when Melvin Gordon ended his contract holdout this week after being away since training camp. Sans fellow back Justin Jackson, the Bolts had Gordon activated in case the RB needed to be used in case of an emergency. But Anthony Lynn had no need to break the glass case on Gordon. Austin Ekeler had another stellar dual-threat performance Sunday, totaling 60 rushing yards on 18 carries and 62 receiving yards, and a pair of touchdowns. With Jackson sidelined and Gordon back, it will be interesting what the RB depth will look like going forward as Gordon is eased back into game action. Until then, Ekeler and Troymaine Pope proved once again to be solid options.

-- Andie Hagemann

1. The Raiders (2-2) went to Indianapolis and pulled off a big win on the road. They came out hot with three touchdowns in the game's first 16 minutes. Rookie tight end Foster Moreau scored his first career touchdown -- an 18-yard pass from Derek Carr -- on the opening drive. Then wideout Trevor Davis scored a 60-yard touchdown in his first game with Oakland on the next drive. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams has scored a touchdown in every game so far this season. The Raiders looked good on both sides of the ball. Their defense forced two turnovers; defensive end Maxx Crosby hit Parris Campbell from behind to jar the ball loose in the second quarter and safety Erik Harris snagged a pick-six in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

2. The Colts (2-2) got off to a great start without Andrew Luck this season. But against the Raiders, everything that could go wrong did. Jacoby Brissett had a 20.0 completion percentage in the first quarter. He entered Week 4 leading the NFL with 95.0 in the first quarter, per NFL Research. The Colts just couldn't keep hold of the ball with five drops in the first half, including three by Eric Ebron. The defense could neither put pressure on Carr nor stop the Raiders' run game. Oakland had 110 rushing yards in the first half compared to the Colts' 58 yards.

Even with the Raiders racking up penalties in the second half and suffering a few drops of their own, the Colts couldn't take advantage. Oakland had three false starts in one drive in the fourth quarter. The Colts defense made a huge stop on third-and-5 to force the Raiders to punt with a chance to take the lead. But Oakland got the ball back three plays later and scored.

3. Injuries really hurt the Colts this week. Without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad), linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and safety Malik Hooker (knee), Indy missed out on several opportunities on both sides of the ball. The Colts couldn't make plays downfield without Hilton, especially when their receivers couldn't hold on to the ball. The drops killed them on offense. The Colts are now 0-5 when Hilton does not play, according to Mike Chappell with FOX59/CBS 4 Sports.

-- Lakisha Wesseling

1. Just when you thought you had him figured out, Marcus Mariota puts together his best game of the season. The fifth-year QB moved with purpose throughout the first half, avoiding contact and dicing the Falcons defense up with smart, efficient throws. Rookie wideout A.J. Brown had himself a day against the Falcons secondary, finishing the half, and eventually the game, with three catches on three targets for 94 yards and two TDs. His first score was a 55-yard catch-and-run TD and his second came on an 11-yard fade route into the right corner of the end zone. Brown, in addition to Corey Davis' praise-worthy first half (four catches for 75 yards and a TD) helped give Mariota a 14-of-19, 189-yard, three-TD and zero-interception (144.5 passer rating) stat line through the first 30 minutes. Though it got a little shaky for Mariota (4-of-8 for 38 yards) in the second half, the Titans (2-2) managed to ride their hot start to a 24-10 win.

2. There's no denying Julio Jones' greatness will make him a regular in the record books, but on this day, it wasn't enough. A 20-yard pass on his first target pushed Jones past Lions legend Calvin Johnson (127 games) to become the fastest receiver (115) to reach 11,000 career receiving yards, per NFL Research. Unfortunately, he was unable get on the same page with his QB from there. He finished the half with two more catches for a combined 14 yards and was held without another until the 9:40 mark of the fourth. His four catches for 52 yards were the fewest he's had since Week 1; he also finished without a TD for the first time since Week 12 of last season.

3. Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees' unit turned Matt Ryan (35-of-53, 397 yards, 0 TDs) into a human pinball machine, sacking him five times and hitting him a total of 11 times. The Titans batted down several balls and were also all over the run, holding Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith to a combined 39 yards on 14 carries. The group even snuffed out an attempt to get Jones going on a reverse. Their most impressive stop came late in the second quarter on fourth-and-1 on their own 39. Freeman built up a head of steam out of the backfield but was stuffed by safety Kenny Vaccaro, who led the effort, and DE Jurrell Casey for a two-yard loss. To that point, Atlanta (1-3) was 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions this season.

-- Jelani Scott