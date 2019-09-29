Larry Fitzgerald passes Gonzalez for 2nd in receptions

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald caught his 1,326th ball on Sunday to surpass Tony Gonzalez for second on the all-time reception list.

The catch came late in the fourth quarter of a 27-10 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Fitzgerald finished the game with five catches for 47 yards.

Fitzgerald, 36, got to the mark early in his 16th NFL season. Gonzalez, who played 17 seasons, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Fitzgerald is now behind the immortal Jerry Rice, who tops the all-time reception list with 1,549. Fitzgerald is also second to Rice in all-time receiving yards (22,895 to 16,579) and second to him in consecutive games with at least one reception (274 to 231). Of course, Fitzgerald's streak is still ongoing.

Rice happened to be on the sideline to watch Fitzgerald near himself closer to one of his all-time records, but the Cardinals wideout has already done more than enough to join him and Gonzalez in Canton.