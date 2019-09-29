Dwayne Haskins in for Redskins at quarterback

With an early two-score deficit and the offense sputtering, the Redskins and coach Jay Gruden have turned to rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

The 2019 NFL Draft's No. 15 pick made his debut under center for Washington with 6:35 to play in the second quarter of Sunday's NFC East game against the Giants.

Case Keenum, who has started all four weeks for the Redskins, was benched in favor of Haskins in the first half after Washington's first drive ended with an interception and the next three with punts.

The move paid off with a score for Washington as Haskins' first NFL drive ended with a Dustin Hopkins field goal to cut the score to 14-3. Haskins misfired on a third-and-goal pass to Vernon Davis the play prior.

Haskins' opening drive saw him complete 2-of-4 passes for 15 yards, but was highlighted by a 14-yard run down to the Giants' 1-yard-line.

Heading into Sunday, Keenum really hadn't played all that badly, having completed 86-of-124 passes (69.4 percent) for 933 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he turned the ball over five times in a Monday night loss to the Bears and on Sunday against the Giants was 6-of-11 for 37 yards, an interception and a 23.7 QB rating.

Members of the media and fans alike began to clamor for Haskins, particularly this past week. The fact that the Redskins were playing against the Giants and their rookie quarterback Daniel Jones did nothing to stymie the talk.

Whether this is a permanent change at quarterback obviously remains to be seen, but for now, it appears this Sunday could very much be a new day for the Redskins under center going forward.