Top 100 Players of 2019, Nos. 51-60: Calais Campbell drops



This is Green's lowest Top 100 ranking since 2012 when he came in at 77 after his rookie season. A toe injury limited Green to a career-low nine games, 46 catches and 694 receiving yards, so the drop is probably justified. That makes two of three years where he played 10 or fewer games. Green turned 31 this summer, has a new head coach for the first time in his career and his quarterback is likely playing for his job in 2019. This season could go either way for Green, but if he's healthy, you have to expect that he'll return to form as one of football's best pass catchers.