2019 NFL Draft: Ranking players who deserve first-round grade

With the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine and pro days in the books, teams are in the process of putting the finishing touches on their evaluations of this year's prospects. With that in mind, I thought it would be a good time to unveil my ranking of the players who, in my estimation, are worthy of a first-round grade. I did consult with NFL front office personnel in putting this list together, but I relied on my own study and research to make a final determination on where to slot the prospects.

Now, obviously, with 32 selections in Round 1, I haven't included enough players to fill every first-round slot, but that's not the goal of this piece. You can check out my most recent mock draft to see my projection for the draft's first 32 picks. These are the 31 prospects most deserving of that lofty first-round status, in my humble opinion.

RANK 1 Nick Bosa, Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



He's all ball all the time, and he may be the best player in the draft. He's certainly No. 1 on my list.

RANK 2 Josh Allen, Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



Got better every year in school, and exploded with a 17-sack season in 2018. His best football is still ahead of him.

RANK 3 Quinnen Williams, DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The best "game wrecker" as an inside rusher in the draft. Emerged in a huge way during the 2018 season for the Crimson Tide.

RANK 4 Devin White, LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



Flies to the ball, and when he arrives, he makes the ball carrier regret accepting the assignment.

RANK 5 Ed Oliver, DT School: Houston | Year: Junior



The consensus preseason selection for best DT in the draft, he's an intriguing mix of speed, quickness, and power as an undersized DT.

RANK 6 Christian Wilkins, DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior



His movement skills make him a strong prospect as a DT. Won the National Football Foundation's coveted Campbell Trophy as the top student-athlete in CFB -- aka the academic Heisman.

RANK 7 Montez Sweat, Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



Followed up a wonderful career at Mississippi State with a phenomenal NFL Scouting Combine run of 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Gets to the passer and can play the run, too.

RANK 8 Rashan Gary, Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior



People will have questions about his production at Michigan, but he offers a rare blend of size, strength, speed, and versatility.

RANK 9 Dwayne Haskins, QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Looks like the prototypical QB we sought for years in the NFL. Big arm and production in one season as a starter. There are questions about his pocket elusiveness.

RANK 10 Kyler Murray, QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



The most dynamic playmaker by far in this year's QB crop. A big play waiting to happen on every snap and the likely first overall pick by the Cardinals.

RANK 11 Noah Fant, TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior



The best pure pass catcher at his position, can really run at his size (6-foot-4, 249 pounds), and will block. My top-rated TE.

RANK 12 T.J. Hockenson, TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Many view him as the most complete TE in the class. He mauls people at the line of scrimmage as a blocker. Excellent receiver, too.

RANK 13 Jeffery Simmons, DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior



If he didn't have the ACL tear he suffered in February and some off-field concerns, he'd be firmly in the mix for a top-10 selection. He's a top-10 talent.

RANK 14 Josh Jacobs, RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Often was the third RB in Alabama's rotation, but he's the top RB in this year's draft. Excellent combination of explosiveness through the hole, with good hands as a pass catcher.

RANK 15 Devin Bush, LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior



Great genes (his dad was an NFL safety), and a good ability to diagnose, and then explode to the point of attack.

RANK 16 Jawaan Taylor, OT School: Florida | Year: Junior



A mauler at right tackle in his career with the Gators.

RANK 17 Marquise Brown, WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



Had to play through injuries during his final college season, and it hindered him in the CFB Playoff game vs. Alabama. Prior to that? Averaged over 18 yards per catch in two seasons at OU, with 17 TDs. He's expected to be ready for training camp as he recovers from offseason Lisfranc surgery.

RANK 18 Andre Dillard, OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)



Tremendous technician. Best pass-protecting OT in the draft.

RANK 19 Jonah Williams, OG School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Skilled competitor. Can certainly be a starter at OT, but I like him better as an OG.

RANK 20 Clelin Ferrell, Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



Rangy build, plays with leverage and punch. Add in a smart, effective pass rush, and you've got a top prospect.

RANK 21 D.K. Metcalf, WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Very strong, with straight-line speed in the low 4.3s. He can run past, through, and play over the top of DBs.

RANK 22 Garrett Bradbury, C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)



He'll be a plug-and-play guy at center for the team that drafts him. He's had an excellent postseason, starring at the Reese's Senior Bowl and the combine.

RANK 23 Byron Murphy, CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Some may question his size (5-11, 190; added some good weight for his pre-draft workouts), and some see him strictly as an inside CB, but I'm crazy about his instincts and willingness to play against the run.

RANK 24 Brian Burns, Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior



Has added some needed weight in the run up to the draft, and will add more prior to the 2019 season. Often rushed off the edge like an OLB.

RANK 25 Drew Lock, QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior



The top-rated senior QB in the preseason. A nice combination of arm talent, and upside.

RANK 26 Deandre Baker, CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior



Demanded the opportunity to match up with the opposition's WR1 each week while at Georgia. Super competitive. Wants to contest every throw to the man he's covering.

RANK 27 Greedy Williams, CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Plenty of length, speed to burn, with a nose for the ball. Built to take on today's big and tall NFL WRs.

RANK 28 Cody Ford, OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



Held down the right tackle spot with a flourish on the best overall O-line in CFB. Definitely can be an OT, but some may project him to kick inside to OG.

RANK 29 Johnathan Abram, S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



A tough safety who plays his best football inside the box.

RANK 30 Irv Smith Jr., TE School: Alabama | Year: Junior



A bit undersized, but a tremendous downfield threat and a willing blocker. Really emerged in 2018.

RANK 31 Taylor Rapp, S School: Washington | Year: Junior



I know teams will downgrade him based on his pro day 40-yard-dash time, but I love what I see on tape from Rapp. He's a first-rounder in my book.

