Charles Davis 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bengals, Broncos go QB

With pro day season winding down, here's my second Round 1 mock of the 2019 NFL Draft.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



It feels like the momentum is all in favor of the ultra-talented playmaker taking his talents to the desert to pair with the "alchemist" known as new head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his high-scoring offensive scheme.

PICK 2 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



While he will be announced as a defensive end on draft day, I fully expect this expert technician with a motor that "redlines" to do his share of damage as an inside rusher next to DeForest Buckner in sub packages.

PICK 3 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



There will be plenty of discussion by the Jets' brass about taking Alabama game wrecker Quinnen Williams here. However, they opt to add an edge rusher to team with inside force Leonard Williams.

PICK 4 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Joy in Raider Land! The team makeover continues with this force from 'Bama who will help set a new and more forceful tone for this defense.

PICK 5 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



I still believe that Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat is a strong possibility here, but with former Bucs MLB Kwon Alexander now in San Francisco, Tampa Bay reloads with another LSU sideline-to-sideline speed merchant who thumps.

PICK 6 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior



Will the Giants take a QB here?! It's certainly possible, but Gary, who can also slide inside to defend the run and put pressure on the passer, is the selection here.

PICK 7 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior



The Jags added their QB in free agency in Nick Foles. Now they want to protect him, and get RB Leonard Fournette back in form. Taylor moves people in the run game.

PICK 8 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



The Lions can go in multiple directions here, but even after adding Trey Flowers in free agency, they opt for more edge speed and pressure by turning in the card for the Mississippi State All-America honoree.

PICK 9 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior



The Bills could easily go with an offensive lineman here, and it would make sense even though they did spend some capital in that area in free agency. However, a young, developing QB like Josh Allen needs a TE who can become his go-to guy. I think Fant is the best TE in this draft.

PICK 10 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior



I know John Elway recently said that trade acquisition Joe Flacco is not a stopgap at QB -- in fact, he said he thinks Flacco is entering his prime -- but when I watch Lock play, I see elements of what made Elway so incredible during his playing career. Perhaps Elway sees it, too.

PICK 11 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The Bengals recently said they will not extend QB Andy Dalton's contract before the 2019 season. So, the Bengals begin the chant "OH ... IO" and select their QB of the future from right down the road in Columbus.

PICK 12 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior



The Packers' D-line depth needs beefing up and this dynamic, upfield penetrator will pair nicely with ascending DT Kenny Clark.

PICK 13 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



The impressive Ferrell brings power, speed and a culture of winning with him from Clemson. With the recent trade of Robert Quinn to the Cowboys, there's a big need at the position for Miami.

PICK 14 Jonah Williams - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Operation OL continues for the Falcons, and they will be very pleased to add this serious-minded All-America offensive tackle who might ultimately be best utilized inside at guard.

PICK 15 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior



This is another spot where a QB discussion will take place, but after Washington added big men to the D-line in recent years (Jonathan Allen/Daron Payne), OLB Ryan Kerrigan will be excited to get another edge rusher in the mix.

PICK 16 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)



The Panthers had to be eyeing Florida State edge rusher Brian Burns, but with Washington snatching him up, they opt to keep strengthening their O-line with this ace pass protector, and perhaps kick current LT Taylor Moton inside to guard.

PICK 17 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)



After the OBJ trade to Cleveland, Giants fans are anxious to see how their extra first-round pick is used. The future successor for QB Eli Manning is plucked from the same tree, as both Manning and Jones were coached by Duke's David Cutcliffe.

PICK 18 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Head coach Mike Zimmer has made no bones about it: He wants to run the football more frequently in 2019. The best blocking TE in the draft will help in a big way, and he can catch the ball well, too. too

PICK 19 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior



I have to believe that the Titans will also be in the market for an edge rusher, but Wilkins projects as an inside presence to be accounted for at the next level. He will add to the pressure up the gut that Pro Bowl DL Jurrell Casey provides.

PICK 20 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)



My favorite CB in the draft. I enjoy watching his cover skills and willingness to tackle on tape. I believe he has tremendous instincts, too.

PICK 21 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Russell Wilson has a pair of dynamic "water bugs" to throw to in Doug Baldwin (coming off an offseason of surgeries), and Tyler Lockett. How about adding what my colleague Daniel Jeremiah refers to as the "the human Batman suit" outside the numbers?

PICK 22 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



HOLLYWOOD! I know head coach John Harbaugh recently said he wanted WRs that are "rough and tough," but he will happily welcome Brown, who will put the ball in the end zone for him after QB Lamar Jackson, and the run game, occupy the defense's attention.

PICK 23 Cody Ford - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



O-line is a definite need here, and this Sooner offers versatility in that he can play tackle or guard. Many believe moving inside will be best for him.

PICK 24 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



When Jon Gruden's Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, one of their rallying cries was "Pound The Rock." This explosive runner can do that, and also catch the ball well out of the backfield. A new lead back is a must in Oakland.

PICK 25 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior



LB Jordan Hicks ran the defense well in Philadelphia when he was healthy, but now with his move to Arizona, a new leader is tabbed by the Eagles. Bush can fly around the field to make plays.

PICK 26 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior



DT Denico Autry played the best football of his career in the second half of 2018. He will be excited to add the huge frame of Lawrence to the DL room. Plus, the Colts have to be prepared for the run-heavy teams/big backs in the AFC South ( Derrick Henry in Tennessee, Leonard Fournette in Jacksonville, Lamar Miller/ D'Onta Foreman in Houston).

PICK 27 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior



One of the most competitive CBs on tape when the ball is in the air. He always demanded to cover the opposition's WR1 at UGA. Oakland will welcome that type of passion and gritty play in a defense that needs an infusion of both.

PICK 28 Rock Ya-Sin - CB School: Temple | Year: Senior



My first instinct was to put Washington safety Taylor Rapp here. I absolutely love him and might even end up regretting that I took him out of this mock, but his 40 time at his pro day may scare some teams off, even though I think his game translates to the next level. A couple other possibilities for this pick are a right tackle or defensive tackle, but ultimately, the Chargers go with a tough corner who will continue to fortify the secondary.

PICK 29 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Tremendous blend of size, speed, and length with good ball skills. He will be counted on to start from the moment his name is called in Nashville.

PICK 30 A.J. Brown - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Junior



The Packers went big for WRs in the 2018 draft (selected three on Day 3), and got better play as the year unfolded from two of them ( Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown). TE will be a consideration here, but they have a lot of bodies on the roster at the position, and I expect Robert Tonyan to take a big step forward. A strong slot WR to replace Randall Cobb will make QB Aaron Rodgers happy.

PICK 31 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior



If he hadn't torn his ACL in February, I doubt he gets out of the top 10. With Ndamukong Suh likely leaving, another partner on the interior for All-World DT Aaron Donald is chosen. The Rams will be happy to wait a bit for him to be 100 percent before turning him loose.

PICK 32 Dalton Risner - OT School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)



Yes, Gronk has left the building, and the TE position looks particularly bereft for the Patriots, but when has New England done exactly as predicted? The O-line gets great help with Risner, who can plug in and play well from Day 1. He played center, guard and tackle at K-State, and I love his overall backstory/makeup/consistently excellent play.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter @CFD22.