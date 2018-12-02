What we learned from Sunday's Week 13 games

Here's what we learned from Sunday's Week 13 slate of games:

1. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey tackled Eric Ebron just shy of the red zone to run out the clock and salvage the shutout, ending Jacksonville's own seven-game skid while halting the Colts' five-game winning streak. Perhaps buoyed by the change to Cody Kessler at quarterback, Doug Marrone's defense turned back the clock to 2017, shutting down Indy's ground attack and putting the clamps on Luck's receivers. Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell controlled the line of scrimmage, Telvin Smith and Myles Jack patrolled the middle of the field and rookie Ronnie Harrison joined the starting lineup for a secondary that suddenly seems star-studded again. Going back to Week 10, the Jaguars have held the Colts scoreless for six consecutive quarters. Don't be surprised if the defensive improvement is here to stay, transforming Jacksonville from a cupcake to a foreboding foe the rest of the way.

2. Although they were averaging 34.6 points during their five-game winning streak, the Colts offense was rusty for a second straight week. Frank Reich was unable to scheme open targets for Andrew Luck with a severe talent disadvantage at every skill position on the field. The matchup called to mind Dallas' upset victory over New Orleans on Thursday night, as nothing came easy for a quarterback who was pressured throughout. Reich didn't help his team's chances with his decision to bypass field-goal attempts on a pair of fourth-down plays that were thwarted by Jacksonville's swarming front seven. Having failed in those key situations, Reich was forced to gamble on another fourth-and-1 late in the fourth quarter, only to see Harrison sack Luck from behind.

3. Factoring in Houston's ninth straight victory on Sunday, Indianapolis' chances of coming from behind to make a run at the AFC South title have all but evaporated. The Chargers remain heavy frontrunners for the AFC's No. 5 seed while the streaking Ravens own a one-game lead over the Colts, Broncos and Dolphins for the final postseason berth. If Reich's squad is going to make up ground, he will have to find a fix for his ailing offense in a tough Week 14 matchup versus a Texans defense that appears to be reaching its stride in the season's final month.

1. The Buccaneers won a second straight game to improve to 5-7 on the year, and all the credit for Sunday's victory belongs to the defense. The Panthers amassed 444 total net yards of offense, ran more offensive plays (65-59) and totaled more first downs (27-18), but the Buccaneers made sure Carolina couldn't do much where it counted the most - the scoreboard. Tampa Bay accomplished that by totaling four sacks, nine quarterback hits and four interceptions, three recorded by safety Andrew Adams. The interceptions, in particular, were impressive when looking over the entire season. Through the first 10 games, the Buccaneers totaled just one pick, but now have six over the past two games.

2. The mistakes that plagued quarterback Jameis Winston early in the season have been absent over the Buccaneers' two-game winning streak. Winston has won with efficient football without an interception in that span, and he completed 20 of 30 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers. While the Buccaneers are a longshot to make the postseason, the team can play a role as a spoiler if Winston continues his good play when considering the next three games are against the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys, three teams eyeing the playoffs.

3. For a team in desperate need of a win, the Panthers endured too many self-inflicted wounds on offense and defense to drop a fourth consecutive loss. With a 6-6 record and four games to go, the Panthers' hope for the postseason suffered a major blow and the team now sits a full four games behind the New Orleans Saints (10-2) in the NFC South. While the Panthers fought to keep the game close after quickly falling behind 10-0, the team simply couldn't overcome Newton's costly four interceptions, which tied a career-high performance. The once-stout Panthers defense has also disappeared during the losing streak.

1. Despite the injury-induced crater that swallowed up a big portion of his season, Ryan Tannehill and the Dolphins' talented receiver corps continue to do just enough to keep them in the AFC playoff chase. Against the Bills, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills played valuable roles in helping the Dolphins (6-6) find some consistency on offense. Parker had arguably his best game of the season, hauling in four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. Stills helped out with four catches for 37 yards -- the last of which was an incredible 13-yard TD grab in double coverage that had interception written all over it until Stills sliced through a web of hands and arms to make the catch. Tannehill posted mostly pedestrian numbers, but if he can continue to find his two talented pass-catchers -- and everyone stays healthy -- maybe the Dolphins can emerge as an AFC playoff Cinderella over a final stretch of games that includes contests against the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots.

2. Move over, Lamar Jackson. Big-armed Josh Allen might be the best rookie rushing quarterback in the NFL. Allen had a mixed passing performance for the Bills (4-8), but he torched Miami for a team-best 135 yards on the ground. Allen's draft-day selling point was his ability to fling bombs, but he's developed quite a reputation as an elusive runner. In his second game back from an elbow sprain that had him sidelined for a month, Allen looked confident flinging the ball -- even when he shouldn't have been. He threw two interceptions, but his knack for going bold paid off with some nice passes. His 25-yard laser through three defenders to Zay Jones for a touchdown in the fourth quarter was simply beautiful. However, he missed a wide open Charles Clay in the end zone on their final offensive play to seal the Bills' fate. Buffalo's 13 penalties for 120 yards certainly didn't help the cause.

3. Xavien Howard isn't just that guy who thinks DeAndre Hopkins pushes off. The third-year corner is emerging as a true pass coverage phenom capable of being the NFL's next true pick-off artist. Howard had two interceptions for the second straight game, giving him seven picks on the season -- a bright spot for a Miami defense that has struggled mightily against the pass this season. Howard's two interceptions played a key role in taming Buffalo's offensive machine, which gave the Dolphins just enough breathing room. The Dolphins' struggles on defense are real, but they have a real star in Howard.

1. John Elway's deep rookie class has keyed a surprising midseason turnaround, putting Denver in prime position for a run at the AFC's No. 6 playoff seed with matchups remaining versus the 49ers, Browns, Raiders and Chargers. Super-slippery Phillip Lindsay rushed for a season-high 157 yards and a pair touchdowns, including a 65-yard scoring stroll that essentially iced the game at 21-3 in the middle of the third quarter. Lindsay is on pace for 1,249 rushing yards, which would shatter Dominic Rhodes' record (1,104) for most by an undrafted rookie since the 1970 merger. In other promising rookie news, Bradley Chubb recorded sack No. 10 and big-play wideout Courtland Sutton pitched in with a leaping 30-yard touchdown catch over Darius Phillips.

2. Jeff Driskel's starting debut wasn't exactly a fair fight, as injuries forced left guard Clint Boling to kick out to the blindside versus the league's leading sack tandem of Chubb and Von Miller. The Bengals attempted to compensate with an ultra-conservative, short-passing attack that provided little in the way of chunk plays. It didn't help matters that Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green aggravated his toe injury, falling in a heap away from the action. On a positive note, hard-charging three-down back Joe Mixon and leading receiver Tyler Boyd continue to excel each week, giving the Bengals a pair of impressive nucleus players in a lost season.

3. The victory was costly for a Denver defense that has been among the league's stingiest over the past month. Top cornerback Chris Harris went down with what is believed to be a fractured fibula, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Broncos also lost veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe (ribs) and starting linebacker Josey Jewell (ankle) to injuries. The loss of Harris can't be overstated. He was enjoying yet another All Pro-caliber season for a secondary that is suddenly short on experience with slot corner Tramaine Brock also sidelined by a rib injury. Third-round pick Isaac Yiadom will move into the lineup opposite Bradley Roby, giving the Broncos yet another important rookie contributor down the stretch.

1. Lamar Jackson runs the option as well as anyone could imagine, but his passing ability within this offense is still a work in progress. In his defense, he doesn't have a bonafide No. 1 receiver to target. Still, he's clearly figuring out how to pass effectively within the faster NFL game. In Week 13, Jackson missed a wide-open John Brown streaking across the field in the early portion of the second quarter. The same route and opportunity presented itself early in the fourth, though this time, the Falcons were there to at least provide resistance.

But what a runner he is. Jackson finished with 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 rushes. He's run at least 11 times in each of his three career starts. It's working for now, enough for the Ravens to pull out victories, but it's obviously not a good long-term strategy when worrying about keeping Jackson healthy. He had his first health scare when he was kicked in the head by his teammate during a rushing attempt. But right now, he makes the Ravens good enough to win.

2. He's not the only reason the Ravens are winning, though. While one can very easily debate Baltimore's potential with Jackson at quarterback as opposed to Flacco (they're not far off each other, though they succeed in two very different styles), the Ravens' defense seems to be getting hungrier, if not better, with each week. Had the unit not had a mini-meltdown late, gifting the Falcons a scoring drive thanks to penalties, they might have held Atlanta's offense to just three points. They're back to harassing opposing passers consistently, and they're starting to cover receivers better, though things don't look great next week when they go to Kansas City.

3. Atlanta looks like a team that is headed toward some type of coaching staff change. The Falcons need help protecting Matt Ryan, and Ryan needs more options than desperate heaves toward Julio Jones. A lot of Sunday was the latter, with Ryan targeting Jones eight times but completing just two of those passes. Austin Hooper led the team in receiving and caught its only touchdown, and the Falcons were even worse on the ground. These seem to be the final weeks of Steve Sarkisian in Atlanta, which will need to turn to a new coordinator and replacements along the offensive line in 2019.

1. The Rams have won the NFC West, but give credit to an inspired Lions defense that largely kept a lid on this high-flying Los Angeles attack and coaxed Jared Goff into a rash of uncharacteristic gaffes. With the game tied 3-3, the Rams passer was picked off trying to thread the ball to a triple-covered Brandin Cooks. Quandre Diggs logged that takeaway and came back a drive later with a hard-hitting pass breakup for a Lions unit that showed similar flair to their wins over the Patriots, Packers and Panthers. Goff spent chunks of this game out of rhythm.

2. Detroit's struggling offense heard it more than once from an agitated home crowd. It was frustrating to see the Lions (4-8), down 10-3, utterly crumble in their version of a two-minute drill. That particular three-and-out featured a run, another run and a third-down pass attempt that saw Cory Littleton fly through Detroit's line to blow up Matthew Stafford, who was sacked four times and twice by Aaron Donald. This is a field goal offense -- which finished 2-of-12 on third downs -- trying to match wits with high-flying schemes league-wide. I give the Lions credit for dialing up a third-quarter onside kick and a tackle-eligible scoring grab by Taylor Decker that pulled Detroit within 16-13 of the Rams, but this offense lacks identity. LeGarrette Blount ran with fire, but it wasn't enough. When your defense plays this way against one of the game's loftiest offenses, Lions fans have a right to be furious about the lack of production.

3. The Rams (11-1) looked like a team that hadn't suited up since their November 19 showdown with the Chiefs. A little bit flat and allowing a less-than-thrilling Lions club to hang around with a third-quarter fumble by Goff that morphed into a Lions field goal drive. The veteran passer was lucky a pair of back-to-back errant lobs -- both landing in the arms of Lions defenders -- fell to the ground before Los Angeles salted the game away when a Donald strip sack set up Todd Gurley's 13-yard, game-sealing touchdown gallop.

1. Following last week's thumping of the Bengals, the Browns (4-7-1) came out flat and sleepy on defense, sporting a two-deep safety look that allowed Lamar Miller (115 total yards off 20 touches) and the Texans (9-3) to pound away with gashing runs and chunk gains through the air to build a 23-0 lead at the half. DeAndre Hopkins won his battles with Cleveland's secondary -- especially after Denzel Ward was lost to a concussion -- while Watson hit his first 11 passes, threw for 224 yards and used his legs to avoid a handful of would-be sacks. Houston out-gained the Browns 262 yards to 89 over the first two quarters and chewed up 21:43 off the clock. Hanging on from there wasn't too much to ask.

2. This was an acid test for the Browns, who learned they have plenty of work to do before we fancy them a playoff threat. Midway through the second frame, Cleveland was down 17-0 after rookie Baker Mayfield saw an errant pass picked off by Zach Cunningham, who went 36 yards to glory. The Offensive Rookie of the Month threw a second interception to Johnathan Joseph four snaps later. We saw Mayfield try to do too much on a deep shot into the end zone that wound up in the arms of Andre Hal for a third turnover on a play where the rookie could have scrambled for sizable yardage. It was encouraging to see Mayfield come out of the break gunning the ball downfield for 351 second-half yards, but the mistakes -- including a 76-yard catch and run by rookie Antonio Callaway, which he ultimately fumbled near Houston's goal line -- were too much to overcome.

3. Houston logged multiple takeaways for the first time since October. When the Texans dominate time of possession, trick the enemy into mistakes and run the ball with power, you see a team that could hang with anyone come January. This was another well-coached effort from Bill O'Brien, who deserves to be mentioned in the Coach of the Year derby. With the Colts (who fell to 6-6 on Sunday) up next, the Texans have a chance to all but seal up the South as one of the AFC's most balanced threats.

