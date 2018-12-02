Chris Harris believed to have suffered broken fibula

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris is believed to have suffered a broken fibula during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Harris suffered the injury during the first quarter and was carted off the field.

If Harris did indeed suffer a broken fibula, it would be a huge blow for the Broncos to have their top corner on injured reserve heading into a important stretch of a games for a Denver team looking to make the postseason. The Broncos entered the game ranked 25th in total defense and 24th against the pass.

Harris, a First Team All-Pro in 2016 and a three-time Pro Bowler, has three interceptions, 48 tackles and a sack on the season.

In addition to Harris, Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe exited the game in the first half after suffering a rib injury. He is questionable to return, the team announced.