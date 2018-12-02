Rams beat Lions, clinch second straight NFC West title

The Los Angeles Rams are the first team in 2018 to punch its ticket to the postseason.

The Rams clinched the NFC West division title Sunday with a 30-16 win over the Detroit Lions. It marks their second division crown in as many seasons.

At 11-1, Los Angeles will look to clinch the NFC's top playoff seed and a Wild Card Weekend bye over the coming weeks.

The Rams' remaining opponents were a combined 21-34 this season heading in Sunday, tying them for the easiest remaining strength of schedule in the league. Only one of their last four opponents -- the Chicago Bears -- has a winning record.