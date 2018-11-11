What we learned from Sunday's Week 10 games

Here's what we learned from Sunday's Week 10 slate of games:

1. On a day used to celebrate the nation's veterans, the Saints channeled a little bit of the armed forces and executed flawlessly with military precision en route to their eighth consecutive win, the longest such streak in the league.

Everything the Saints did seemed to work against an overmatched Bengals defense. The Saints produced points on their first nine possessions, totaling 509 yards and 33 first downs on the game. New Orleans also averaged a healthy 6.9 yards per play while holding a massive 39:46 mark in time of possession compared to the Bengals' 20:14.

Quarterback Drew Brees led the charge, completing 22 of 25 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns, adding a 1-yard touchdown run. Wide receiver Michael Thomas paced the receiving game with eight catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Brees and Thomas made a mark on the NFL record book, too. Brees moved into second place on the all-time touchdown passes list ahead of Hall of Famer Brett Favre. Thomas set the record for most career catches through his first 40 games, a mark previously held by New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (266).

Meanwhile, Sunday also saw running back Mark Ingram total 162 yards (104 rushing) and a touchdown. When the Saints have Ingram and Alvin Kamara, who totaled 102 yards (56 rushing) and two touchdowns, going like they were against the Bengals, this offense presents a major headache for defensive coordinators. As a team, the Saints totaled 244 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 47 carries.

The Saints improved to 8-1 on the season and opened a two-game lead over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.

2. On a team full of offensive stars, one of the more underrated storyline on the Saints offense continues to be backup quarterback Taysom Hill.

The Saints continue to utilize Hill all over the field as a weapon, but his ability to be utilized as a blocker was on full display against the Bengals. One play in the first half stood out. Hill split wide of the line of scrimmage, and at the snap, Brees connected with Kamara on a screen pass. Hill, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 221 pounds, locked up with a Bengals defender and helped seal the edge for Kamara to gain positive yards.

The backup quarterback, who also contributes on special teams, simply can't be viewed as a gadget when he consistently makes football plays. Give credit to Saints head coach Sean Payton for finding ways to get playmakers on the field because how many NFL coaches would utilize their backup signal-caller like the Saints do?

3. The Bengals entered the game ranked at or near the bottom of the league in numerous defensive statistical categories, a recipe for disaster against one of the league's top offenses.

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis' defensive unit simply had no answer to stop the high-powered Saints. And the defense, which allowed an opponent to top 500 total yards for a second consecutive game, got no help from the offense.

Quarterback Andy Dalton completed 12 of 20 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown, but the Saints picked off Dalton twice and sacked him four times. Dalton finished the game with a 61 passer rating.

Sunday's loss dropped the Bengals to 5-4 on the season.

1. This was the on-field drama Browns fans have waited eons for. Sunday marked a day of definitive growth for Baker Mayfield, who showed off his arm with some of the craftiest throws we've seen yet from the first-overall pick. The rookie authored a perfect first half, completing all 12 of his passes to nine separate targets for 165 yards with two touchdown strikes. He was helped by another rousing performance from fellow rookie Nick Chubb, the ultra-rugged runner who lashed the Falcons for 176 yards and repeatedly dragged defenders for extra real estate. Absolutely the real deal, Chubb brought the house down in the second half with a franchise-record 92-yard touchdown blast. Meanwhile, who would have guessed the most creative play-caller on Cleveland's staff wasn't the exiled Hue Jackson or Todd Haley -- but Freddie Kitchens? The fill-in coordinator kept the Falcons on their toes with unusual three-back formations with Mayfield under center, tight ends lined up behind the quarterback and a fluid mixture of clock-chewing runs and rapid-strike passes. Kitchens has reworked the playbook to give Mayfield quick looks in the flats to offset the team's problematic left tackle situation. On the whole, the most complete game yet from these young Browns -- on both sides of the ball.

2. The Falcons took advantage of Cleveland's lone mistake in the first half, an ill-fated option pass from Dontrell Hilliard that missed its target -- Baker Mayfield -- and fell into the arms of safety Damontae Kazee, who rumbled 33 yards to set up a quick Atlanta scoring toss from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones to build a 10-7 lead. Tight end Austin Hooper caught four passes before Ryan (38-of-52 passing for 330 yards and two scores) connected with a wideout, the result of a Browns zone defense that gave Atlanta's quarterback nowhere to go with the ball. Julio Jones piled up 107 yards, but big plays were kept to a minimum by the Browns (3-6-1). The Falcons made a killer mistake of their own at the start of the third quarter when Mohamed Sanu lost the ball stretching for extra yardage after a catch, a gaffe that set up Mayfield's third touchdown of the day off an 11-yard strike to Duke Johnson for the 21-10 lead. It was concerning to see Atlanta fail to punch it in on three straight plays from the Cleveland 1-yard line in the final quarter.

3. Sunday served as an ultra-effective recruiting advertisement as general manager John Dorsey searches for Cleveland's next coach. The talent is there, just waiting for the right leader to step in and tug this team toward the promised land. The Falcons, meanwhile, can barely afford another misstep after sinking to 4-5 on the year with a rugged, road-heavy remaining slate featuring tilts against the Cowboys, Saints, Packers and Panthers. In a stocked NFC South, the Falcons realistically need to go 6-1 down the stretch.

