What we learned from Saturday's preseason games

Week 3 of the NFL preseason continues with seven games on Saturday. Here's what we've learned so far:

1. Patrick Mahomes didn't connect on a deep bomb this week, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback came out of the gate looking good, connecting on his first seven passes for 111 yards and a TD. The second-year signal-caller displayed growth on his touchdown pass, recognizing a Bears' blitz and finding his hot read, Kareem Hunt, in the flat for a 19-yard touchdown. Mahomes got all his weapons in play, hitting Sammy Watkins on a 15-yard dart on the opening drive, and completing each of his 10 targets to Tyreek Hill (8) and Travis Kelce (2). Under siege behind a struggling offensive line, Mahomes utilized his athleticism to avoid negative plays versus Bears' blitzes. After the quick start, the Chiefs offense sputtered against Bears backups, going three-and-out on their final three possessions of the first half. Mahomes returned to play the first series of the third quarter, leading an impressive drive that stalled in the red zone. He finished 18-of-24 for 196 yards and 1 TD for a 112.5 passer rating. Playing against Chicago's second-unit doesn't provide much information on Mahomes or the Chiefs first-string offense. However, Saturday's tilt once again displayed that the QB is a playmaker who is growing each start.

2. The Chiefs will need Mahomes and the offense to carry the team this season because the first-team defense did not look good Saturday. K.C.'s D allowed former Chief QB Chase Daniel to pick them apart (REVENGE GAME!). The Bears second-string offense scored on four of its five possessions (not including an end-of-half kneel) in the first half for 24 points. Kansas City's secondary particularly struggled, allowing Daniel, a career backup, to pick them apart for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 15 completions (149.5 QB rating). Corners David Amerson and Orlando Scandrick, newly signed, each got burned. With several starters sitting, Kendall Fuller was the only DB who stood out Saturday. The Chiefs defensive front barely sniffed the quarterback early, generating zero sacks and zero QB hits in the first half (one sack was nullified by a questionable penalty call). The reworked defense could be an issue all season for Andy Reid in 2018.

3. Kevin White finally put one on the board. The former first-round pick scored his first career NFL touchdown, preseason or regular season. White burned Scandrick on a nice stutter-and-go move for a 29-yard TD in the first quarter. Matt Nagy sat most of his starters on Saturday, utilizing the third preseason game to evaluate position battles. White needed a good week to push for playing time and keep his roster spot. The TD will help. However, seventh-round rookie Javon Wims looked more impressive hauling in a 54-yard catch, a 44-yard grab and a beautiful toe-tapping TD. White and Wims are battling for snaps behind starters Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and rookie Anthony Miller.

-- Kevin Patra