What we learned from Friday's NFL preseason games

We're knee deep in Week 3 of the NFL preseason -- also known as dress rehearsal week for the upcoming season. Here's what we learned so far from Friday's games:

1. Cam Newton opened the tilt with a 16-play, 77-yard field goal march that chewed nearly 10 minutes off the clock. It was a relief to see Ace Boogie finish the drive after Carolina's starting passer briefly left the field after crashing helmet-first into the ground on a diving 10-yard scramble to move the chains. After visiting the blue tent for a spell, Newton bounced back to finish 11-of-17 passing for 142 yards. Cam showed chemistry with his targets, hitting Devin Funchess on a 28-yard bullet and a wide-open Curtis Samuel for 28 yards of his own. Greg Olsen came on late with a pair of huge grabs to set up a field goal that ended the first half. On the ground, Christian McCaffrey piled up 64 total yards off 14 touches and looked great ripping off a physical 18-yard run down the sideline. He's a stronger specimen this time around, one bound for a fascinating campaign.

2. We won't see Julian Edelman until October, but the slot man looked spry on a pair of chain-moving grabs for the Patriots. He also dropped a ball he should have had along the sideline. While Rob Gronkowski wound up catch-free off two drives, Tom Brady made solid use of Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson. Both players add an element of speed to the attack, but the Patriots were forced into a field goal on their second march thanks to a handful of phenomenal stops by Panthers All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly near the goal line. Not sure it means much, but we saw receiver Riley McCarron take the field before Eric Decker for New England.

3. It's fair to wonder what Carolina's line will look like come Week 1. Right tackle Jeremiah Sirles was carted off and quickly ruled out with a hamstring injury. Typically a guard, Sirles was filling in for Taylor Moton, who previously shifted over to replace banged-up bookend Matt Kalil. For what it's worth, reserve tackle Blaine Clausell was the next man up on the right side.

-- Marc Sessler

1. Broncos general manager John Elway has come under fire for shaky quarterback play and a dilapidated offensive line of late, but his rookie class is poised to deliver a shot of redemption. First-round pass rusher Bradley Chubb combined with Von Miller for a sack. Second-round wideout Courtland Sutton showed an impressive catch radius and leaping ability on a sideline catch over Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman. Third-round running back Royce Freeman found the end zone for the third straight week. Don't sleep on undrafted scatback Phillip Lindsay, who converted a third-and-3 with an 18-yard catch-and-run on a wheel route to extend the opening drive. Lindsay has played well enough not only to make the team, but also to carve out a role as a change-of-pace option and a jitterbug mismatch out of the backfield.

2. Not to be outdone by the fresh faces, veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders looks rejuvenated after a disappointing 2017 campaign. At one point late in the second quarter, an explosive Sanders touched the ball four times on five Denver plays for 82 yards and a touchdown.

3. Before signing Adrian Peterson to bolster a banged-up backfield, Redskins coach Jay Gruden insisted Rob Kelley was entrenched as the starter. Friday night's game suggested the situation is more fluid, as Peterson followed up with an impressive debut after wowing the Redskins in a workout early this week. Former Washington star Clinton Portis, operating as the Redskins' sideline reporter, stated twice that Peterson is already the favorite to handle lead-back duties because he's on the only runner on the roster who can get downhill in a hurry rather than hesitating at the line of scrimmage. Starter or not, Peterson figures to have a significant role in Gruden's backfield.

-- Chris Wesseling

1. In his first game action since tearing his ACL early last October, running back Dalvin Cook carried the ball twice for 1 yard on the Vikings' opening possession. Slated for just one series to knock off the rust after a long layoff, Cook assured sideline reporter Ben Leber, "It felt great to get banged around, tossed around. ... I'm ready." Cook is slated to open the season as the starter, with veteran Latavius Murray and impressive undrafted rookie Mike Boone also in the mix.

2. Just days after cutting veteran Kai Forbath, coach Mike Zimmer is already stressing over replacement kicker Daniel Carlson. Asked if he was concerned after the rookie missed a pair of field goals in the first half, Zimmer replied, "Yes, yes. Definitely."

3. If Brandon Marshall's roster spot was in jeopardy, Friday night's first half might have removed all doubt. Marshall led the first-team offense with three receptions for 34 yards, including a pair of catches versus physical Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Keep an eye on 2017 seventh-round pick David Moore, who shined for the second straight week. After catching a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter Friday night, Moore returned a punt 75 yards for another score only to have it wiped out by penalty.

The reason venerable punter Jon Ryan was released earlier this week? Hotshot rookie Michael Dickson, who booted five balls for 268 yards (53.6 yards per punt), including a pair of punts that bounced inside the 5-yard line, took hard right turns at Albuquerque and rolled out of bounds near the goal line. The Texas Bowl MVP is going to be fun to watch in Seattle.

-- Chris Wesseling

1. The offseason certainly hasn't dampened Eli Manning's chemistry with his receiving corps. The veteran passer looked sharp in his first-half foray against the Jets, completing 17 of 23 passes for 188 yards. He wasn't finicky in whom he targeted as the whole wide receiving corps got involved -- except for Odell Beckham, who didn't play. Sterling Shepard caught seven passes for 78 yards. Unfortunately, tight end Evan Engram left in the first half after suffering a concussion. While there was plenty to like about the offense, running back Jonathan Stewart's struggles continued. The veteran was supposed to be a lock for the No. 2 RB position behind rookie Saquon Barkley, but a lost fumble coupled with another dire ground-pounding effort (minus-7 yards on three carries) won't help his cause. Gallman and Jhurrell Pressley did a better job.

2. Did Sam Darnold do enough to win the Jets' starting QB job? Jets coach Todd Bowles isn't one to announce big decisions without having time to stew over the evidence, so don't expect an imminent decision. Darnold, based on his playing time Friday in combination with a solid overall effort, appears to be the favorite. He completed 8 of 16 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown over nearly three full quarters of play. Teddy Bridgewater also put in a steady effort in what was a much smaller observation window against Giants reserves. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 104 yards, but couldn't punch it into the end zone late. Bridgewater could see significant playing time next week as the Jets try to figure out their biggest preseason question. Outside of the QB duel, the Jets' special teamers need to learn to hold onto the ball. Turnovers and fumbles on special teams devastated their chances at a win. Thirteen penalties also didn't help.

-- Austin Knoblauch