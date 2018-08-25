Jon Gruden unsure if Raiders have backup QB on roster

The Oakland Raiders own the luxury of knowing who their starting quarterback will be: Derek Carr.

It's not as simple for his understudy.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden was noncommital when asked if Oakland's backup quarterback is currently on the team's roster.

"I don't know," Gruden said Friday. "You know, we're going to continue to work, continue to see who's available. I thought there were some good moments tonight and there were some moments tonight that weren't good. It's been too inconsistent but I'm not going to say much more tonight until I see the tape, but we're going to continue to evaluate it."

Gruden has reason for concern. EJ Manuel has struggled with ball security and fumbled in Friday's 13-6 win over Green Bay. Connor Cook continues to have issues with his accuracy. Neither has looked good enough to earn the backup job through three weeks.

With quarterbacks showing better in the preseason elsewhere (see: Teddy Bridgewater), it's very possible Oakland's eventual backup isn't currently wearing silver and black.

But will Oakland make a move to address the situation? It's difficult to tell at this point. GM Reggie McKenzie hasn't been shy when it comes to roster moves, releasing punter Marquette King during the offseason and oft-injured defensive back Obi Melifonwu this week, and following the latter with the signing of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. A trade for a backup quarterback might be a different story, though.

It's an important position, because Oakland got a taste of life without Carr last season thanks to his back injury. It didn't pan out well for the Raiders, who finished 6-10 after the offense failed to shift out of second gear even after Carr returned.

In Gruden's first season back in The Bay, reliable quarterback play is as paramount as ever. That extends beyond Carr. We'll have to wait and see if Oakland feels enough pressure to make a move -- either via trade or signing a cut-day casualty -- before Week 1.