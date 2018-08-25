Bears WR Kevin White scores first TD of career

Kevin White finally found the end zone.

The former first-round pick burned Kansas City Chiefs corner Orlando Scandrick on a nice stutter-and-go move for a 29-yard touchdown catch from backup quarterback Chase Daniel in the first quarter of Saturday's preseason tilt. It was the first score for White in the NFL, preseason or regular season.

Drafted No. 7 overall in 2015, White has played in just five regular-season games in three years due to a litany of injuries, compiling 21 total receptions for 193 yards.

The Bears spent the offseason revamping the receiver corps, adding Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel in free agency and rookie Anthony Miller in the second round of the NFL draft. The additions pushed White deep down the depth chart, fighting for snaps and possibly a roster spot.

The Bears entered training camp optimistic White could turn his career around now that he's finally healthy. Despite the skill set, White hadn't flashed during the preseason. The former first-round pick playing on a day in which coach Matt Nagy benched most of his starters speaks to White's tenuous spot on the roster.

Saturday's performance will help his cause. White finished with two receptions on two targets for 33 yards and the touchdown in the first half.

White, however, wasn't the only Bears receiver to flash in the third preseason game. Seventh-round pick Javon Wims pushed his cause with a 54-yard reception and a gorgeous toe-tapping 7-yard touchdown. The rookie went for three catches, 70 yards, and the score in the first half. Wims has looked more impressive than White during this preseason, making a strong case to make the 53-man roster.