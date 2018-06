2018 NFL season: Antonio Brown, Julio Jones lead top 10 WRs

He can do it all and is pound for pound the best receiver in the league. The Steelers star shows up to play at a high level every single week, as demonstrated by the fact that he led the league in receiving yards (1,533) even though he missed 2 regular-season games in 2017. If Brown hadn't suffered that calf injury in December, I'm convinced he would have made a big push for the MVP award. We could see him in the running for the honor again this year.