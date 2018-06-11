2018 NFL season: Antonio Brown, Julio Jones lead top 10 WRs

The newest installment of NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2018," which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, will reveal the players ranked from No. 21 to No. 30. With two top-tier wide receivers set to be unveiled in Monday's episode, NFL Network analyst and former NFL wide receiver Reggie Wayne reveals his own ranking of the league's top 10 wide receivers heading into the 2018 campaign.

1 Antonio Brown WR Steelers

He can do it all and is pound for pound the best receiver in the league. The He can do it all and is pound for pound the best receiver in the league. The Steelers star shows up to play at a high level every single week, as demonstrated by the fact that he led the league in receiving yards (1,533) even though he missed 2 regular-season games in 2017. If Brown hadn't suffered that calf injury in December, I'm convinced he would have made a big push for the MVP award. We could see him in the running for the honor again this year.

2 Julio Jones WR Falcons

If Calvin Johnson was If Calvin Johnson was Megatron , Jones is Optimus Prime. He's an athletic freak who's put up more than 1,400 receiving yards in FOUR straight seasons. As long as Jones is healthy, he'll be one of the league's elite players.

3 Odell Beckham Jr. WR Giants

The The Giants were without OBJ for most of the 2017 season, and it showed. However, everything I've heard and seen this offseason tells me he is going to come back better than ever. The addition of 2018 first-round pick Saquon Barkley will only benefit OBJ, as the rookie back will command an extra defender in the box. And honestly, there isn't a defensive back who can cover Beckham one-on-one. He's the only receiver I've ever seen who can catch a 2-yard slant and take it 80 yards.

4 DeAndre Hopkins WR Texans

Hopkins improves every year and makes the catches that most wideouts can only dream of making. He's already shown what he can do with backup/non-proven QBs, but I want to see the connection between Hopkins and starting QB Hopkins improves every year and makes the catches that most wideouts can only dream of making. He's already shown what he can do with backup/non-proven QBs, but I want to see the connection between Hopkins and starting QB Deshaun Watson grow as Watson returns from injury this year. This duo has the potential to be one of the NFL's best QB-WR combos.

5 A.J. Green WR Bengals

Green is always a threat to make a big play, but he hasn't quite been the same since Hue Jackson's departure a couple seasons ago, much like the rest of the Green is always a threat to make a big play, but he hasn't quite been the same since Hue Jackson's departure a couple seasons ago, much like the rest of the Bengals ' offense. However, he's still unstoppable once he's in the zone with size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds), speed and great hands. With his rare skill set, he's the closest thing to Julio Jones you'll find.

6 Keenan Allen WR Chargers

In 2017, Allen showed us what he's capable of when healthy by putting up a career year of 102 receptions for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns. He's the one receiver who plays football like a basketball player, as he's constantly crossing guys over when he's running routes. I look for the same type of season from him in 2018.

7 Mike Evans WR Buccaneers

The Bucs smartly signed Evans to The Bucs smartly signed Evans to a new contract this offseason after watching him post four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns. He can run all the routes, but he makes his money in the red zone, serving as Jameis Winston 's go-to guy when a big play is needed.

8 Michael Thomas WR Saints

Thomas doesn't wow you when you watch his game film, but he constantly gets the job done. He's a junkyard dog who's able to run every route in the book. He can play inside, outside or over the middle. Then you see him catching a touchdown up the seam. Having Thomas doesn't wow you when you watch his game film, but he constantly gets the job done. He's a junkyard dog who's able to run every route in the book. He can play inside, outside or over the middle. Then you see him catching a touchdown up the seam. Having Drew Brees as your quarterback doesn't hurt, either.

9 Stefon Diggs WR Vikings

I debated putting I debated putting Jarvis Landry in this spot, but Diggs stretches the field more than the new Browns wideout. Diggs plays with his heart on his sleeve and so much passion. Now that the Vikings have Kirk Cousins at QB, Diggs is primed to have his first 1,000-yard season.

10 T.Y. Hilton WR Colts

A four-time when) Luck returns from his shoulder injury, the deep threat will get right back to putting up 100-yard games on a consistent basis. A four-time Pro Bowl selectee, Hilton's been a constant bright spot in Indy's struggling offense without Andrew Luck . If (or, as I like to think,) Luck returns from his shoulder injury, the deep threat will get right back to putting up 100-yard games on a consistent basis.

JUST MISSED: Jarvis Landry, Browns; Adam Thielen, Vikings; Davante Adams, Packers; Golden Tate, Lions; Amari Cooper, Raiders.