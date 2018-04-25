Draft Buzz: Josh Rosen over Baker Mayfield to Jets?

The top-secret plans of the tight-lipped Browns are setting the tone for the rest of the 2018 NFL Draft.

John Dorsey hasn't even told his wife who Cleveland will select with the No. 1 overall pick, the general manager revealed to NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

That environment of subterfuge extends to the New York clubs sandwiched between Dorsey's two first-round picks.

While Giants boss Dave Gettleman has made a sport out of keeping the football world guessing, the Jets' intentions were widely viewed as transparent.

They are drafting a quarterback, with Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield in the crosshairs.

Not so fast.

Appearing on Wednesday's edition of NFL Total Access: Draft Preview, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer suggested Gang Green's focus has shifted to UCLA's Josh Rosen.

Until the past 24 hours, general managers in communication with Glazer believed the Mayfield smoke signals emanating from Florham Park. Now those same general managers suspect Rosen is the object of the Jets' desire.

"I think Josh Rosen is the guy that they're going to zero in on," Glazer added for emphasis.

Is the strong-minded Rosen a fit with new offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates?

Rosen had a positive meeting with the Jets, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo confirmed, hitting it off well with Bates, who has an intellectual bent of his own.

Keep your head on a swivel. Yesterday's consensus is in today's discard pile.

Around The NFL is tracking all of the latest buzz for the 83rd NFL draft, which starts Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Check back each day for updated nuggets as we pass along whispers from around the league. Here's what we're hearing Wednesday:

1. Cleveland's furtive approach doesn't apply to the latter of the two first-round selections, which might as well come with a "For Sale" sign. The Browns have engaged in so many conversations regarding the No. 4 pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, that one decision-maker labeled it the "pivotal point in the draft."

No matter what direction Dorsey takes, owner Jimmy Haslam is determined to nail this year's draft.

"I think the reason we have the first and fourth picks are because we haven't, and I'll take the responsibility, we haven't drafted as well as we should have in the past," Haslam told NFL Network's Steve Wyche. "So it's really important we get both of those picks right."

2. If last year's first overall pick has his druthers, the Browns will use the top of the draft to bolster a woebegone offense.

"There's a couple big offensive weapons that we could definitely use," Myles Garrett said on Wednesday's NFL Up to the Minute, "and mold to be somebody who can make a difference on the field."

Count Garrett as a Mayfield fan.

"He gets a lot of comparisons to Johnny [Manziel]," Garrett noted. "And some of those comparisons are warranted and some of those are unwarranted. And I know the guy can, he can play. He can flat-out play. He can run, he can stretch the field, he can throw it down field, he can do it all."

3. As we pointed out early in the week, the Bills are a candidate to trade into the four-to-six range even if GM Brandon Beane is reluctant to surrender too much of the draft capital he's stockpiled for a franchise overhaul.

Despite Buffalo's surprise playoff appearance in January, Beane acknowledged to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala that his roster is still in the rebuilding phase, with many holes to fill before the team will "arrive" as a contender.

After speaking with Beane, Kinkhabwala walked away with the sense that any potential blockbuster trade will have to wait until the Browns play their hand.

Once that first pick is in, though, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah expects Beane to be burning up the phone lines. If the Bills' first pick remains at No. 12, Jeremiah promised to buy dinner for Rich Eisen.

4. Another club plotting a trade up: the Packers. Green Bay is targeting a top-tier talent that might require parting with a portion of their league-high 12 draft picks, Rapoport reported. Former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward is among the players the Packers could potentially target, Rapoport added. The Packers haven't traded up in the first round since moving up for six-time Pro Bowl selection Clay Matthews in 2009.

5. A potential trade partner for Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst? Oakland. After meeting with new coach Jon Gruden, NFL Network's Michael Silver believes the team's "dream scenario" is a move down from No. 10. Gruden concedes his roster needs help at many positions, per Silver, and the Raiders believe at least one of the players they like will be available in a trade-down scenario.

6. If the Raiders stay put, they might have a shot at Roquan Smith. In an appearance with NFL Up to the Minute, the Georgia linebacker said he's hearing he will be drafted "anywhere from six to 13 or 14."

Although the Butkus Award winner is firmly on Indianapolis' radar at No. 6, per Jeremiah, he could slide a few spots if the Colts move down.

7. How serious is New England's interest in Lamar Jackson? After bringing the Louisville QB in for an impressive and intriguing Top-30 visit, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels flew to Florida to put Jackson through a private workout.

Rapoport has been led to believe the Pats' interest is legitimate as opposed to a smokescreen. With two first-round picks and a need behind Tom Brady, New England is a team to watch Thursday night.

8. If the Cardinals decide it's cost-prohibitive to trade up for Mayfield, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported, two names to watch are Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph and Richmond's Kyle Lauletta.

9. After his initial claims of overhydration, Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway conceded to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that he smoked weeks before his positive drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I take full responsibility for everything," Callaway said, adding that Steelers star Antonio Brown counseled, "There is too much opportunity to be messing up."

Although viewed by some scouts as a first-round talent, Callaway has already been removed from multiple teams' boards due to a litany of off-field issues, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

10. Two months removed from surgery to repair the pectoral connected to his left shoulder, Ohio State center Billy Price has attained full range of motion and has no deformity, surgeon David Altchek attested. In a letter sent to all 32 teams, Altchek also confirmed that Price's prognosis is for a full recovery that will allow him to participate in training camp without restriction.

Once viewed as the top center available, Price is ranked No. 44 on Jeremiah's list of the top 50 prospects, one spot ahead of his placement on Nfl Network draft analyst Mike Mayock's Top 100 list.