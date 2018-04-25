John Dorsey: No legit trade offers for Browns' top pick

John Dorsey -- and John Dorsey alone -- knows how this will end.

The Browns general manager told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that he "hasn't even told [his] wife" who Cleveland will select with the first-overall pick in the draft come Thursday night.

That revelation alone should snuff out a tidal wave of heat-seeking reports tying the Browns to everyone from Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield to USC's Sam Darnold.

Dorsey also confirmed that no legitimate trade offers have filtered in for the first-overall pick, meaning the Browns are on the clock.

Cleveland's general manager told Wyche that coaches and scouts have provided input into the process. The team's draft board has been finalized -- and approved by ownership -- but Dorsey alone holds final say on who the Browns will select.

The team is widely expected to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, but Dorsey would not confirm that during his brief meeting with Wyche.

Cleveland also holds the No. 4 selection, a pick that could generate trade interest as quarterback-needy teams look to hopscotch the Broncos at No. 5 for a shot at one of the draft's top-remaining signal-callers.

Or the Browns could stay home and pick among a talented crop of prospects that could include Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and N.C. State pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

The long and winding road to this year's draft is nearly at its end. We'll know by Thursday night what John Dorsey -- and John Dorsey alone -- has planned for the Cleveland Browns.