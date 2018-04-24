Antonio Callaway's agent confirms diluted sample at Combine

Antonio Callaway has been described as a first-round talent, but his off-field history has been heavy enough to drag him out of the first 32 picks.

Tuesday's news doesn't help his case.

Callaway's agent confirmed Tuesday the receiver's drug test sample, submitted at the NFL Scouting Combine, came back diluted, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Callaway has told those close to him he was over-hydrated and will address the issue with teams, Rapoport added.

This latest development fits into the aforementioned off-field history, which has included with a sexual assault allegation (of which he was eventually cleared), a misdemeanor marijuana citation, and involvement in a credit-card scam that saddled him with two third-degree felony charges (that could ultimately be dismissed upon completion of a pre-trial intervention) and a season-long suspension. Additionally, Callaway admitted in a combine interview to smoking marijuana about six weeks prior, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Because of these reasons, some teams have removed Callaway from their draft boards entirely, per Pelissero, who listed the wideout as one of four talented prospects under heavy scrutiny.

Callaway likely wouldn't even be in a discussion as a potential draft pick if he didn't show immense talent on the field while at Florida. In two seasons, he caught 89 passes for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns.

"He is super talented," a scout told Pelissero. "The tape from his sophomore season's really good. But he is a train wreck when it comes to some of that off-field stuff. Poor decision-making at every turn."

It's unknown how this new information will affect Callaway's already-bruised draft stock. He told reporters at the combine he's learned from past mistakes, saying "I grew. I matured. I'm past it."

We'll see if and where he'll get a chance to prove it.