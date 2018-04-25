Browns' No. 4 pick generating 'a lot of conversations'

While the Browns aren't planning to shop the No. 1 pick in this week's draft, Cleveland's fourth-overall selection is a different story.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Cleveland has engaged in "a lot of conversations" about the No. 4 pick, according to sources.

One decision-maker called the fourth-overall slot a "pivotal point in the draft," which makes plenty of sense. No. 4 is exactly where quarterback-needy teams would effort to land in order to get ahead of the Broncos.

Denver is a prime candidate to pick a passer, leaving the Bills, Dolphins and Cardinals to ponder a hop-scotching scenario up the board.

If you're the Browns, you'd happily listen to Arizona, sitting below Miami (at No. 11) and Buffalo (at No. 12) in the No. 15 spot. The Ravens and Bengals sit out there as dark-horse candidates to chase a quarterback, too, but dealing with the division-rival Browns could be expensive. Meanwhile, the Patriots have quietly worked out a handful of arms ahead of Tom Brady's 41st birthday.

The first round promises plenty of fireworks. The presence of potentially five franchise-altering signal-callers has the league's quarterback-needy clubs scrambling for position.

Holding two of the draft's top four selections, the Browns are in perfect position to wheel-and-deal up and down the board while accruing additional draft capital for the future.

Sound familiar? Someone find Sashi Brown and buy that man a beer.