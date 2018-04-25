Rhett Lewis mock draft 1.0: Steelers among 5 teams to pick QB

There seem to be a ton of options for the Chargers at this spot, and yes, I know they went heavy on the offensive line last year with Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney. While those players should solidify the interior, let's get a tackle who might be able to plug in ahead of Joe Barksdale right away and eventually take over for Russell Okung at LT. This scenario provides a solid O-line core for the foreseeable future.