Casserly mock draft 2.0: Patriots pick OT, CB after Cooks trade

Editor's note: This mock draft was updated after the Patriots traded Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to the Rams for the No. 23 overall pick in this year's draft and a sixth-round pick.

With 23 days to go until teams are officially on the clock, here's my second mock of the 2018 NFL Draft. I'm projecting a couple of trades -- the Bills move up to No. 5 in a deal with the Broncos and the Browns trade into the last slot of Round 1 in a swap with the Eagles.

PICK 1 Sam Darnold - QB, USC Darnold is the best quarterback in this year's draft, and he fills the biggest need for Cleveland.

PICK 2 Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State The Giants believe Eli Manning can still play well. They give him a chance to do that with the signing of LT Nate Solder and selection of Barkley.

PICK 3 Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA Rosen will be the most scrutinized pick from this draft for years to come. He's the most pro-ready QB in this class.

PICK 4 Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State The Browns bypass bigger needs (LT, WR) to land a bookend to Myles Garrett up front on defense.

PICK 5 Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS. The Bills move up the board again and they find their QB. Allen is built to throw in the bad weather he'll encounter in Buffalo.

PICK 6 Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame Nelson is the best offensive lineman to enter the draft since 2000.

PICK 7 Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama Fitzpatrick's versatility will allow him to play cornerback or safety in the back end for the Bucs.

PICK 8 Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State This pick gives the Bears two talented young cornerbacks with Ward joining Kyle Fuller in the secondary.

PICK 9 Marcus Davenport - DE, UTSA The Niners are in desperate need of a pass rusher and Davenport helps them get after the quarterback. ... Chicago and San Francisco could be looking at the same players at this juncture in the draft.

PICK 10 Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech The Raiders bolster their defense by adding the best linebacker in the draft.

PICK 11 Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma With the division-rival Jets and Bills picking quarterbacks in the top five, Miami keeps pace by adding Mayfield.

PICK 12 Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. A playmaking inside linebacker is a need for Denver. Smith fits the bill.

PICK 13 Vita Vea - DT, Washington The Redskins fill their biggest need with the selection of Vea, who changes the face of the front seven on defense.

PICK 14 Mike Hughes - CB, UCF Hughes might be the most complete cornerback in the draft.

PICK 15 Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama WR, QB and CB are the Cardinals' biggest needs. Ridley is the highest-rated player still available from those position groups.

PICK 16 Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame The Ravens decide to address their offensive line and get a bookend for LT Ronnie Stanley.

PICK 17 Derwin James - S, Florida State James is the best player available here, and he fills a need. The former FSU star could easily be a top-10 pick this year, but in this scenario, he's still on the board at No. 17.

PICK 18 Harold Landry - EDGE, Boston College Landry is the No. 3 pass rusher in this draft. He set the school single-season record with 16.5 sacks in 2016.

PICK 19 Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama Payne is an excellent run defender who has potential as a pass rusher, too.

PICK 20 Derrius Guice - RB, LSU The Lions go from having a poor running game to making it a strength of the team with the selection of Guice.

PICK 21 Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP Cincinnati addresses a weakness, upgrading the offensive line with a potential Pro Bowl guard in Hernandez.

PICK 22 Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. The Broncos need an inside WR who can also play outside. Kirk is a fit.

PICK 23 Kolton Miller - OT, UCLA Miller fills their biggest need on offense. I would not rule out an attempt by the Patriots to trade up for Notre Dame OT Mike McGlinchey now that they have more flexibility following the Brandin Cooks trade.

PICK 24 Justin Reid - S, Stanford Reid is a versatile defender who can play nickel corner as well as safety.

PICK 25 Billy Price - C, Ohio State Price suffered a pectoral injury while bench-pressing at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he's still the type of player who can make a big difference at the center position.

PICK 26 Taven Bryan - DT, Florida Bryan is an upfield defensive tackle who fits coach Dan Quinn's scheme.

PICK 27 Hayden Hurst - TE, South Carolina Hurst has the pass-catching ability teams want at the TE position. The Saints might be able to trade back and still land him.

PICK 28 Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama Evans fills the biggest need on the team. He's a highly instinctive player.

PICK 29 D.J. Moore - WR, Maryland Moore immediately becomes the Jaguars' best wide receiver.

PICK 30 Connor Williams - OT, Texas Williams is an upgrade at the right tackle position, which hurt them late last season.

PICK 31 Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa Jackson's a better player than Malcolm Butler, who departed New England for the Titans in free agency.

PICK 32 Sony Michel - RB, Georgia PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES. After trading up, Cleveland gets its third impact player of the first round in Michel.

