Mike Mayock's takeaways from Day 1 of combine

The 2018 NFL Scouting Combine is underway, which means broad and vertical jumps, 20- and 60-yard shuttles and all the Mike Mayock insight that's fit to print.

On Day 1 of the combine drills, Mayock is taking a look at prospective offensive linemen, running backs and special teamers. Some are rising in his view. Others are falling hard.

Here are Mayock's assessments of the notable players working out in Indianapolis on Friday. All projected draft spots are for those drafted in the first two rounds of Chad Reuter's four-round mock draft:

Offensive linemen

Orlando Brown, Oklahoma (No. 16 to Ravens): Brown has had one of the roughest combines so far. Projected as a first-rounder coming in, Brown followed up a 14-rep showing on the bench with the fifth-slowest combine 40 time since 2006; the four other players were not drafted. Mayock didn't pull punches on Brown's performance. "It's appropriate to have the conversation that that's going to hurt him," Mayock said of Brown's 40 time, "in addition to the 14 reps on the bench. ... If you look at him, he's really kind of underdeveloped in his upper body."

Alex Cappa, Humboldt State: "I've never seen an offensive lineman throw more people out of the club. ... I know it's Division II, but it pops off the tape."

Austin Corbett, Nevada: Corbett's combine performance (5.15 40) prompted Mayock to suggest he could sneak into the first round.

Desmond Harrison, West Georgia: The Texas transfer ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash of all offensive linemen (4.90). Mayock said Harrison "opened some eyes" with his combine showing.

Will Hernandez, UTEP (No. 57 to Titans): Mayock called Hernandez a "Day 1 starter in the NFL," colorfully adding, "If you want get in a fight in a phone booth, that's your guy right there."

Cole Madison, Washington State: Mayock likes how Madison pops out his stance, and said that the Air Raid veteran could "potentially start at guard" in the league.

Kolton Miller, UCLA (No. 43 to Patriots): Miller set the record in broad jump (10'1") before recording a sub-five 40. Mayock clairifed, "He's just going to keep stacking those types of performances today, but when you watch his tape, I tell you, he's up and down."

Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame (No. 7 to Buccaneers): The presumptive top offensive lineman coming out this year, Nelson was described by Mayock as a "glass eater." Nelson tweaked his hamstring and did not run the 40, but participated in every other drill.

Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh: The former tight end ran the fastest 40 time of all offensive linemen (4.80), but Mayock admits O'Neill "needs more sand in his pants."

Billy Price, Ohio State (No. 49 to Jets): Price suffered a partially torn pec that will keep him out until training camp. Despite not participating in the drills, Price was lauded as a "really clean football player" who can play "at all three interior line positions."

Will Richardson, NC State: Mayock called him a"sloppy body," but also a "people mover."

Rod Taylor, Ole Miss: Mayock liked Taylor's movement and said he'll have to rewatch his tape after a strong combine performance.

Coleman Shelton, Washington: Mayock pointed out that Shelton reminded him of Eagles center Jason Kelce on tape.

Running backs

Saquon Barkley, Penn State (No. 4 to Browns): The Penn State stud continued his impressive combine, running a 4.41 40-yard dash and hitting 41 inches in the vertical jump. Barkley's big day inspired Mayock to say that Barkley's 40 at 233 pounds was "more impressive" than Bengals WR John Ross' record-setting 4.22 mark at 188 pounds.

Nick Chubb, Georgia (No. 59 to 49ers): Mayock was impressed with Chubb's 4.53 40-yard dash, calling it an "outstanding" time. He warned that, while Chubb doesn't look that great while following Barkley at the combine, Chubb is a "tough north-south guy."

Shon Coleman, Washington: Mayock called him "quicker than he is fast. No long speed, but he's quick in the hole."

Chase Edwards, Fordham: Mayock pointed out that Edwards is comparable to James White in nearly every metric: Same height, weight and 40 time (4.50) as the Patriots' Super Bowl LI hero.

Derrius Guice, LSU (No. 36 to Colts): The second-best back according to Mayock's position rankings, Guice was described by the draft guru as a "north-south punishing runner."

Nyheim Hines, NC State: The fastest back in the draft, Hines ran the quickest 40-yard dash of the day (4.38). Mayock's analysis: "That's a freaky dude and an easy mover."

: Johnson did not run the 40-yard dash, but during RB drills Mayock described the SEC Player of the Year as a "leggy runner."

Sony Michel, Georgia: Mayock couldn't get over the comparisons between Michel and Saints rookie back Alvin Kamara. He pointed out their similar contact balance and home-run hitting ability, but wondered if can Michel be same pass receiver as Kamara. Michel is "more physical than people think," Mayock says.

Bo Scarbrough, Alabama: Mayock wanted to compare Scarbrough to his fellow Tide alumnus Derrick Henry, but found Henry quicker and called Scarbrough a more "leggy runner."