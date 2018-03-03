Mike Mayock's takeaways from Day 2 of combine

The 2018 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off Friday with offensive linemen and running backs. Saturday, it was time for the more glamorous positions.

Quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends all worked out at the annual event, which featured broad jumps, 40-yard dashes, on-field drills and much more. As usual, Mike Mayock was there to provide insight on it all.

Take a look at how the NFL Network draft analyst broke down some of the draft's top prospects who participated in Indianapolis on Day 2 of the prestigious event.

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, USC: Darnold showed off his legs with a 4.85-second 40-yard-dash time, but Mayock was disappointed he couldn't see the quarterback's arm: "I think he is [a competitor], I just wish he was throwing today, man."

Josh Allen, Wyoming: Allen's combine measurables earlier in the week compared best with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, and when the Wyoming quarterback's 40 time of 4.75 just barely beat Wentz's 4.77 in 2016, Mayock said, "Physically, what I would tell you, Allen's got a better arm and he's a better athlete, believe it or not."

Lamar Jackson, Louisville: Mayock raved over Jackson, saying he was the most "spectacular athlete in this draft" who "could be the future of the NFL." In drills, however, Mayock said Jackson was being a little too "careful" with the ball, wishing he'd stop aiming the ball and just "rip it" instead.

Receivers

DJ Chark, LSU: Chark's blazing 4.34 40 time impressed Mayock, but after he smoothly caught passes in the gauntlet drill, Mayock really liked what he saw: "He had a real good Senior Bowl week and he's coming out and competing today."

Michael Gallup, Colorado State: One of the question marks on the Colorado State standout, who's largely projected to land somewhere in the second round, was his top-end speed. With a 4.52 40, Mayock said the time eased some of those concerns: "That is good. At 205 pounds, he's a competitor."

Christian Kirk, Texas A&M: Mayock wondered whether Kirk would run a sub-4.5 40 time, and when both of Kirk's unofficials came in under that mark, Mayock called them "really solid." The draft analyst compared Kirk to former Green Bay Packers wideout Greg Jennings, saying they're both "tough" wideouts with "outstanding hands" who run good routes.