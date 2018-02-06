Three-round mock draft: Browns among 7 teams that pick QB

With Super Bowl LII in the books, draft season is upon us, and it's time for my first three-round mock of the year.

There are still many unknowns at this point in the process, with free agency, the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days still ahead of us. Therefore, the goal of this mock draft is to show the value available throughout the first three rounds, as well as point to potential fits for players if needs hold firm through the pre-draft process.

NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first. ... Teams with the same record will rotate so that the team selecting first in Round 1 will select last in the following round.

PICK 1 Sam Darnold - QB, USC The Browns need a leader and playmaker at quarterback. Darnold is the total package.

PICK 2 Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA Rosen's the best pure passer in the class.

PICK 3 Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State Barkley's the top player on the board for most teams, and the Colts can't rely on Frank Gore, who's due to become a free agent, forever.

PICK 4 Bradley Chubb - EDGE, N.C. State Chubb on one side and Myles Garrett on the other? Quarterbacks beware.

PICK 5 Minkah Fitzpatrick - S, Alabama For now, I'll say Kirk Cousins ends up with Denver, opening a spot for the Broncos to add Fitzpatrick to their defense.

PICK 6 Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming If the Jets liked Christian Hackenberg, they're going to love Allen. The Wyoming product showed during Senior Bowl week his ability to utilize his talents to the fullest.

PICK 7 Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame Nelson's a dominant presence who will help Jameis Winston and whoever is carrying the ball for the Bucs over the next decade.

PICK 8 Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State The Bears' secondary needs an upgrade. Ward's toughness and agility in coverage will help him overcome his average size.

PICK 9 Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech Edmunds is athletic enough to handle coverage duties and rush the passer.

PICK 9 Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia Smith has "bench to bench" range, tracking down ball carriers all over the field.

PICK 11 Marcus Davenport - EDGE, UTSA While Davenport is still raw in some ways, his length and agility will pay dividends for the Dolphins sooner than some might expect.

PICK 12 Connor Williams - OT, Texas Williams' ability to move the line and pass protect will make him a hot commodity on draft day.

PICK 13 Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama Ridley will be a great asset to new Washington quarterback Alex Smith.

PICK 14 Vita Vea - DT, Washington Green Bay needs pass rushers, but Vea can wreak havoc outside and inside, freeing up Clay Matthews and Nick Perry to do their thing.

PICK 15 Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma I won't be surprised if a team trades ahead of the Cardinals to grab Mayfield, who should be a strong leader at the next level.

PICK 16 Courtland Sutton - WR, SMU Flacco needs another downfield threat like Sutton to maximize his talent.

PICK 17 Orlando Brown - OT, Oklahoma Whether Brown plays at left or right tackle doesn't matter. He'll eclipse his opponent with pure size and play with a nasty streak.

PICK 18 Derwin James - S, Florida State This is an easy fit for James, whose game is too similar to Kam Chancellor's to ignore his potential in the Seahawks' defense.

PICK 19 Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama Payne showed in the College Football Playoff that he can be a force in the middle, which is something the Cowboys' defense lacks.

PICK 20 Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan Keeping Hurst in-state will help the Lions pressure QBs from the interior, which is something Detroit has struggled to do since Ndamukong Suh left town.

PICK 21 Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville After Jackson learns the ropes from Tyrod Taylor, he'll use his strong arm and amazing speed to turn defenses upside-down.

PICK 22 Billy Price - C, Ohio State Eric Wood's career-ending injury makes finding a sturdy replacement like Price a must.

PICK 23 Mike Hughes - CB, UCF The Rams could use help in the secondary, even if Trumaine Johnson is re-signed.

PICK 24 Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame McGlinchey is a good fit for a Panthers team looking to dominate on the ground.

PICK 25 Harold Landry - LB, Boston College With Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan a year away from free agency, the Titans need to find their next pass rusher. Landry will be a good value at this point in the draft.

PICK 26 Harrison Phillips - DT, Stanford Phillips is a tough customer inside, and the Falcons' interior D-line might have some holes to fill this spring if Dontari Poe and Ahtyba Rubin depart.

PICK 27 Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State Goedert has a chance to be the second coming of Jimmy Graham in the Saints' offense.

PICK 28 Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama Evans fits beautifully in the Steelers' defense. He'll be able to play inside or outside.

PICK 29 James Washington - WR, Oklahoma State With Marqise Lee and Allen Robinson due to become free agents, the Jaguars will likely need to bolster the position this year.

PICK 30 Kolton Miller - OT, UCLA Miller isn't getting a lot of pub outside the West Coast, but he's a future starter.

PICK 31 Anthony Brown - DE, Virginia The Patriots need help up front. Brown's length and surprising agility would allow him to play outside on early downs and inside in pass-rush situations.

PICK 32 Malik Jefferson - LB, Texas Not every NFL scout believes Jefferson is worthy of a first-round pick, but I think the Eagles could benefit from his size and athleticism inside or outside.

Round 2

33. Browns: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

34. Giants: Martinas Rankin, OT Mississippi State

35. Browns: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

36. Colts: Sam Hubbard, EDGE, Ohio State

37. Jets: Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

38. Bucs: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

39. Bears: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

40. Broncos: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU

41. Raiders: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

42. Dolphins: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

43. Patriots: Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC

44. Redskins: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

45. Packers: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

46. Bengals: Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

47. Cardinals: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

48. Chargers: James Daniels, C, Iowa

49. Jets: Dorance Armstrong Jr., EDGE, Kansas

50. Cowboys: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

51. Lions: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma

52. Ravens: Arden Key, EDGE, LSU

53. Bills: Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR, Indiana

54. Chiefs: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

55. Panthers: Justin Reid, S, Stanford

56. Bills: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

57. Titans: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

58. Falcons: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

59. 49ers: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

60. Steelers: Marcus Allen, S, Penn State

61. Jaguars: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

62. Vikings: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

63. Patriots: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

64. Browns: Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama

Round 3

65. Browns: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

66. Giants: Michael Dickson, P, Texas

67. Colts: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

68. Texans: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

69. Bucs: JoJo Wicker, DE, Arizona State

70. 49ers: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

71. Broncos: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

72. Jets: Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

73. Dolphins: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

74. 49ers: Alex Cappa, OG, Humboldt State

75. Raiders: Rasheem Green, DT, USC

76. Packers: Lorenzo Carter, EDGE, Georgia

77. Bengals: Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

78. Redskins: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

79. Cardinals: Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

80. Texans: J.C. Jackson, CB Maryland

81. Cowboys: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

82. Lions: Chad Thomas, EDGE, Miami

83. Ravens: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

84. Chargers: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn

85. Panthers: Hercules Mata'afa, EDGE, Washington State

86. Chiefs: DeShon Elliott, S, Texas

87. Rams: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

88. Panthers: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

89. Titans: M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina

90. Falcons: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

91. Saints: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

92. Steelers: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

93. Jaguars: Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech

94. Vikings: Tyquan Lewis, EDGE, Ohio State

95. Patriots: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee

96. Bills: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

