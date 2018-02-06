Three-round mock draft: Browns among 7 teams that pick QB

With Super Bowl LII in the books, draft season is upon us, and it's time for my first three-round mock of the year.
There are still many unknowns at this point in the process, with free agency, the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days still ahead of us. Therefore, the goal of this mock draft is to show the value available throughout the first three rounds, as well as point to potential fits for players if needs hold firm through the pre-draft process.
NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first. ... Teams with the same record will rotate so that the team selecting first in Round 1 will select last in the following round.
The Browns need a leader and playmaker at quarterback. Darnold is the total package.
Barkley's the top player on the board for most teams, and the Colts can't rely on Frank Gore, who's due to become a free agent, forever.
Chubb on one side and Myles Garrett on the other? Quarterbacks beware.
For now, I'll say Kirk Cousins ends up with Denver, opening a spot for the Broncos to add Fitzpatrick to their defense.
If the Jets liked Christian Hackenberg, they're going to love Allen. The Wyoming product showed during Senior Bowl week his ability to utilize his talents to the fullest.
Nelson's a dominant presence who will help Jameis Winston and whoever is carrying the ball for the Bucs over the next decade.
The Bears' secondary needs an upgrade. Ward's toughness and agility in coverage will help him overcome his average size.
Edmunds is athletic enough to handle coverage duties and rush the passer.
Smith has "bench to bench" range, tracking down ball carriers all over the field.
While Davenport is still raw in some ways, his length and agility will pay dividends for the Dolphins sooner than some might expect.
Williams' ability to move the line and pass protect will make him a hot commodity on draft day.
Ridley will be a great asset to new Washington quarterback Alex Smith.
Green Bay needs pass rushers, but Vea can wreak havoc outside and inside, freeing up Clay Matthews and Nick Perry to do their thing.
I won't be surprised if a team trades ahead of the Cardinals to grab Mayfield, who should be a strong leader at the next level.
Flacco needs another downfield threat like Sutton to maximize his talent.
Whether Brown plays at left or right tackle doesn't matter. He'll eclipse his opponent with pure size and play with a nasty streak.
This is an easy fit for James, whose game is too similar to Kam Chancellor's to ignore his potential in the Seahawks' defense.
Payne showed in the College Football Playoff that he can be a force in the middle, which is something the Cowboys' defense lacks.
Keeping Hurst in-state will help the Lions pressure QBs from the interior, which is something Detroit has struggled to do since Ndamukong Suh left town.
After Jackson learns the ropes from Tyrod Taylor, he'll use his strong arm and amazing speed to turn defenses upside-down.
Eric Wood's career-ending injury makes finding a sturdy replacement like Price a must.
The Rams could use help in the secondary, even if Trumaine Johnson is re-signed.
McGlinchey is a good fit for a Panthers team looking to dominate on the ground.
With Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan a year away from free agency, the Titans need to find their next pass rusher. Landry will be a good value at this point in the draft.
Phillips is a tough customer inside, and the Falcons' interior D-line might have some holes to fill this spring if Dontari Poe and Ahtyba Rubin depart.
Goedert has a chance to be the second coming of Jimmy Graham in the Saints' offense.
Evans fits beautifully in the Steelers' defense. He'll be able to play inside or outside.
With Marqise Lee and Allen Robinson due to become free agents, the Jaguars will likely need to bolster the position this year.
Miller isn't getting a lot of pub outside the West Coast, but he's a future starter.
The Patriots need help up front. Brown's length and surprising agility would allow him to play outside on early downs and inside in pass-rush situations.
Not every NFL scout believes Jefferson is worthy of a first-round pick, but I think the Eagles could benefit from his size and athleticism inside or outside.
Round 2
33. Browns: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
34. Giants: Martinas Rankin, OT Mississippi State
35. Browns: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
36. Colts: Sam Hubbard, EDGE, Ohio State
37. Jets: Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
38. Bucs: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
39. Bears: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
40. Broncos: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU
41. Raiders: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
42. Dolphins: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
43. Patriots: Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
44. Redskins: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
45. Packers: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
46. Bengals: Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State
47. Cardinals: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
48. Chargers: James Daniels, C, Iowa
49. Jets: Dorance Armstrong Jr., EDGE, Kansas
50. Cowboys: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
51. Lions: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma
52. Ravens: Arden Key, EDGE, LSU
53. Bills: Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR, Indiana
54. Chiefs: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
55. Panthers: Justin Reid, S, Stanford
56. Bills: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
57. Titans: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
58. Falcons: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia
59. 49ers: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
60. Steelers: Marcus Allen, S, Penn State
61. Jaguars: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
62. Vikings: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
63. Patriots: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State
64. Browns: Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama
Round 3
65. Browns: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State
66. Giants: Michael Dickson, P, Texas
67. Colts: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
68. Texans: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh
69. Bucs: JoJo Wicker, DE, Arizona State
70. 49ers: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
71. Broncos: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
72. Jets: Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford
73. Dolphins: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
74. 49ers: Alex Cappa, OG, Humboldt State
75. Raiders: Rasheem Green, DT, USC
76. Packers: Lorenzo Carter, EDGE, Georgia
77. Bengals: Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
78. Redskins: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
79. Cardinals: Braden Smith, OG, Auburn
80. Texans: J.C. Jackson, CB Maryland
81. Cowboys: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State
82. Lions: Chad Thomas, EDGE, Miami
83. Ravens: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
84. Chargers: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn
85. Panthers: Hercules Mata'afa, EDGE, Washington State
86. Chiefs: DeShon Elliott, S, Texas
87. Rams: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
88. Panthers: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
89. Titans: M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
90. Falcons: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
91. Saints: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
92. Steelers: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
93. Jaguars: Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech
94. Vikings: Tyquan Lewis, EDGE, Ohio State
95. Patriots: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee
96. Bills: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
