Sources Tell Us: Damien Harris better prospect than Scarbrough

Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein shares some of what NFL folks are saying about Alabama's top RBs and one of college football's best offensive linemen.

The scoop: "He really committed himself to put in the work in the offseason and his effort has been inspired all year. Bo (Scarbrough) looked like the better pro option last year, but I can't say that anymore." -- SEC area scout on Alabama RB Damien Harris

The skinny: When I studied tape over the summer, I thought it was clear that Scarbrough was a better back than Harris. After watching both this season, I've changed my opinion, and my grades for the players.

Harris disappointed when defenders chased him down from behind on more than one occasion in 2016, so he decided to cut out his beloved Honey Buns in the offseason and lose some weight to improve his speed and quickness. The result? Harris averaged 8.2 yards per carry and finished the regular season with 11 touchdowns (up from two in 2016), including touchdown runs of 61 and 75 yards (he had two 75-yarders). Harris still has a year of eligibility left, but scouts are taking notice of his improved quickness and performance.

The scoop: "Man, he is a different kind of guy altogether. Has a lot of edge for sure. Love his toughness and his grit and wait until you see him at the combine. He might hit 40 on the bench and he's going to run well, too." -- AFC executive on Ohio State C Billy Price

The skinny: There have only been 16 players in NFL Combine history to hit 40 or more bench-press reps and if Price's weight-room reputation is on point, he will be No. 17. Price is much more than just a strongman, though. He plays with good bend, allowing for maximum leverage at the point of attack, which is one of the reasons he is such an effective run blocker. The biggest area of concern for Price is that he tends to get a little too eager and will lunge at his targets.

Price has starting experience at both guard and center, and that versatility will only help his stock. I don't see him lasting beyond the second round of the draft.

