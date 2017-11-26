Week 12: What we learned from Sunday's early games

Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the football gods keep giving. Sunday's early games boasted some breakout performances, back-and-forth bouts and one big blowout. Here are our main takeaways from Week 12 in the National Football League:

» The Eagles keep drives alive better than any other NFC team, which will come in handy in January.

» If the Bengals are postseason material, what does that tell us about the wanting AFC?

» Tevin Coleman deserves just as large of a role in the Falcons backfield as Devonta Freeman when both are healthy.

1. The one-loss Eagles (10-1) dominated the listless Bears from the opening snap to the final whistle. Philly's smothering defense clobbered Chicago in the trenches, pressuring and confusing an off-target Mitchell Trubisky. Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Fletcher Cox, Timmy Jernigan & Co. obliterated the Bears running game and battered Trubisky. The Eagles D allowed six total rushing yards and earned seven tackles for loss, two sacks, five QB hits and two interceptions. Chicago's sad offensive effort resulted in zero first downs and 33 total yards in the first half. Philly showed Trubisky, who had the least accurate day of his young career, what it's like facing a quality defense. With the run game shut down and Eagles DBs sticking to receivers who can't get open, Trubisky was lost at sea without hope against Jim Schwartz's defense.

2. Alshon Jeffery showed his former team what they are missing. The big-bodied receiver made plays for Carson Wentz early, including an easy eight-yard TD grab to close a laugher of a first half. Philly once again displayed a diverse, deep offense that got whatever it wanted against Chicago's banged-up, lifeless defense. Zach Ertz became the first Eagles pass catcher to break the 100-yard plateau this season (103 on 10 catches). LeGarrette Blount carried the load, rushing for 97 yards on 15 totes with a fumble. Nelson Agholor chipped in with an athletic flip into the end zone and a fumble recovery for a score. Perhaps the most impressive part of Wentz's magical play is the ease with which the quarterback converts third downs, especially third-and-long. The Eagles keep drives alive better than any other NFC team, which will come in handy in January.

3. John Fox entered the season on the hot seat. Sunday's no-show should make his chair about 373.15 kelvin. While the talent disparity between the Eagles and Bears was evident, the discrepancy between the two coaching staffs on the field in Philly was mind-numbing. Fox's team looks rudderless, plays with zero fire, and the Bears' young QB shows little progress. Doug Pederson has his team playing inspired and Wentz guiding a lethal operation. Whereas Fox was punting in short-yardage situations and attempting long field goals, Pederson was going for it on fourth down in the first half. Falling to 3-8 heading into December, it could be Fox's last month on the job in Chicago.

-- Kevin Patra

1. The Bengals (5-6) came into Sunday with a league-worst 68 rushing yards per game, but easily topped that figure in the first quarter alone en route to a season-best 154 yards on the day. The uptick was fueled by the Joe Mixon breakout performance Bengals fans have waited for all year, as the rookie plowed for 114 yards off 23 carries and piled up another 51 yards through the air. Mixon looked good doing it, too, getting the best of a Browns run defense that came in ranked sixth NFL-wide but fell to pieces early. It was impressive to watch the Bengals settle in after the half and chew up the clock with long scoring drives that put this tilt out of reach. It didn't help Cleveland's chances to see cover man Briean Boddy-Calhoun drop a pair of would-be picks by Andy Dalton.

2. This game looked in trouble for Cleveland early when Adam Jones returned a punt 55 yards to pay dirt. The score was called back by an illegal block, but the Bengals went on to chip in a field goal for the 13-3 lead. Was there any reason to believe the Browns would mount a comeback? Not really. Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (18 of 31 for 268 yards) played one of his cleaner outings and brought the team within seven points midway through the fourth with a three-yard rushing score, but it wasn't enough. Desperately needing a big stop, Cleveland's defense couldn't handle the moment as a questionable taunting call on Jabrill Peppers helped set up Mixon's game-sealing touchdown gallop with three minutes left on the clock.

3. The Browns are lost in the darkness at 0-11, but I'll offer one positive: Myles Garrett is a full-blown star. The rookie edge rusher recorded his fifth sack in six games, but this remains a roster with far too many burning question marks beyond the draft's first overall selection. As for the Bengals, rookie pass rusher Carl Lawson racked up 1.5 takedowns of his own, giving him seven on the year -- best among all first-year players. The win keeps Cincy's slim playoff hopes alive, but we can't assume that success will translate in remaining clashes with the Steelers, Vikings, Lions and Ravens. If the Bengals are postseason material, what does that tell us about the wanting AFC?

-- Marc Sessler

1. Averaging nearly 33 points per game while bedeviling defenses with college-spread concepts sprinkled into his West Coast attack, Andy Reid was the toast of the league until the Steelers broke his offense in Week 6. Over the past six games, defenses have turned to Cover-2 looks, adjusting to Reid's diverse formations and exotic array of run-pass options, fake jet sweeps, shovel passes and misdirection plays. A downtrodden Bills defense hemorrhaging 45 points per game over the past three weeks held the Chiefs to just one first down in the first half Sunday, the fewest surrendered by Buffalo before halftime since 2001. Albert Wilson's 19-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half ended a Kansas City drought of seven quarters and an overtime period without reaching the end zone. For all of those woes, Alex Smith had two chances at season-defining drives in a 16-10 game only to misfire on fourth-and-4 at the three-minute mark and toss the comeback attempt away with the White interception.

2. How big was this win for Buffalo? Since 1990, teams with a 6-5 record through 11 games reach the playoffs 45.2 percent of the time. That figure drops precipitously to 13.0 percent for teams that start out 5-6. That's why last week's premature decision to bench Tyrod Taylor for raw rookie Nathan Peterson left so many observers scratching their heads. As frustrating as Taylor might be for his penchant of going off script and leaving throws on the field, he's effective enough to keep the Bills competitive in a wide open AFC wild-card field. Taylor's performance at Arrowhead Stadium won't wow anyone, but he shepherded the offense by hitting Charles Clay and Zay Jones for big plays en route to four scoring drives. At the very least, Taylor will keep the offense from imploding as the Bills chase their first postseason appearance of the 21st century.

3. Although Smith deserves credit for sacrificing his body at the first-down sticks four times in the past two weeks, that won't prevent the hometown faithful from calling for talented first-round rookie Patrick Mahomes as the season threatens to slip away. The out-of-character downfield strikes that vaulted Smith into the October MVP discussion have evaporated, resulting in an aerial "attack" that has gone increasingly horizontal. The root of the problem might just be a stillborn running game that has lost Reid's confidence, as early-season sensation Kareem Hunt's averages have plummeted from 122 rushing yards per game and 6.3 yards per carry over the first five weeks to 47 and 3.2, respectively, over the past six contests. Even with the recent slump, Kansas City's scorching start and soft late-season schedule seemed to guarantee a postseason berth. That's no longer the case for a backsliding offense that has managed just one touchdown in its last 28 possessions. Judging by the past month's action, the Chargers have overtaken the Chiefs as the class of the AFC West.

-- Chris Wesseling

1. Nice to see you, Julio Jones! Atlanta's star receiver emerged for the first time in 2017 in a big way Sunday, catching 12 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. His play was reminiscent of his 300-yard game against Carolina in 2016, and it came at a time when Atlanta really needed it. As a result, the Falcons looked as good offensively as they have all season -- until they started to rest on their laurels in the second half, which almost cost them. Fortunately, Atlanta woke up and sealed the victory with an 11-play, 82-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth.

Credit is due to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who has been under fire for his unit's lack of production, but has seen an uptick in output in recent weeks. For the first time in 2017, I was wowed while watching Atlanta's offense (with much credit due to Jones). It's a great time for things to start to come together for the Falcons.

2. Watching Ryan Fitzpatrick is maddening. He has the obvious experience and wisdom to execute the offense efficiently, and at times, he puts passes right where they're supposed to be. On a few occasions, he squeezed throws into the arms of Chris Godwin and DeSean Jackson. But much more often, his throws were errant -- outside and wide when they should have been on the inside, or well short of receivers running down the boundary. Tampa Bay's quarterback situation is a microcosm of its season: budding with potential but too often failing to fulfill it. With Winston sidelined, the Fitzpatrick-led Buccaneers just don't bring enough of a consistent punch on offense. Against a team that appears to be nearing its peak, that was too much to overcome, even if the Buccaneers gave a valiant effort.

3. I made the point a couple of weeks ago, and it didn't take all that much for it to be reinforced on Sunday: Tevin Coleman deserves just as large of a role as Devonta Freeman when both are healthy. Coleman again was the engine of the Atlanta running game, taking 19 totes for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including the final score that put the game away for the Falcons. Coleman's speed brought another dimension to Atlanta's rushing attack, serving as the difference on that final run and making him a constant threat that Tampa Bay had to honor. As FOX analyst Mark Schlereth said after the final score, it's just unfair for a running back to have such speed and vision. If Atlanta wants to continue creeping closer to its historic output of 2016, Sarkisian would be wise to keep putting the ball in Coleman's hands.

-- Nick Shook

1. Tom Brady didn't feed Gronk on Thanksgiving, but he fed him the ball early and often against the Dolphins. Miami seemingly had little recourse in getting picked apart by perhaps the greatest quarterback-tight end collaboration in NFL history, which tallied 82 yards and two touchdowns on five connections. Gronk's 75 career receiving touchdowns are the most in the NFL since 2010. The trademark performance by the Patriots duo reaffirms the Patriots' place in the AFC hierarchy but also sees them nearing their potential on the cusp of December, a defining Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era characteristic. The Patriots weren't perfect in this one -- there were some gaffes that surely annoyed "no days off" Belichick -- but they got their seventh consecutive win. Brady completed 18 of 28 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns and Dion Lewis was too much for the porous Dolphins defense, rushing for 112 yards on 15 carries.

2. Dolphins coach Adam Gase promised changes on offense, and it looks as if some of those adjustments paid dividends even if it couldn't topple a streaking Patriots team. Quarterback Matt Moore, filling in for the concussed Jay Cutler, had his moments despite being under frequent Patriots pressure. Moore connected on 23 of 34 passes for 215 yards a touchdown. It was an improvement over the 40-0 drubbing Miami suffered against Baltimore in Moore's last start and it's debatable whether Cutler would have fared any better.

3. Although the Patriots are the better team, there were at least a few moments when New England was its worst enemy. A botched snap on a play-call miscommunication in the second quarter led to Reshad Jones scooping the ball away from a prone Brady and scoring on a 14-yard return. Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain then intercepted a pass in the second quarter to prevent the Patriots from going up by more than two touchdowns. Another botched snap in the second half wasn't as costly for the Patriots. Of course, the Dolphins had their share of follies. Moore threw two interceptions, including an end-zone pick by Stephon Gilmore just before halftime that immensely hurt their comeback cause. McCain's third-quarter ejection for throwing a punch at Danny Amendola didn't help anything.

-- Austin Knoblauch