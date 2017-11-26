Raiders break streak, get first interception of 2017

The Raiders have finally done it. After 10 hours, 15 minutes and 53 seconds of game play, the Silver & Black finally have their first interception of the 2017 season.

Fittingly, the Raiders needed a lot of luck to end one of the strangest NFL streaks in recent memory. A second-and-goal pass from Paxton Lynch bounced off the hands of tight end Virgil Green, deflected off an Oakland defender, then fell into the lap of linebacker NaVorro Bowman, who was -- why not -- on the ground. The play was only possible because a Lynch touchdown pass to Devontae Booker was overturned upon review and spotted at the 1.

Behold! She's a wonder, ain't she?

The Raiders shattered the Bad Record Book with this streak. Last month, they became the first team in NFL history with zero interceptions through the first seven games of the season. They entered Sunday with just six takeaways all season, the fewest for a team through 10 games since the 2012 Colts had the same total.

The Ravens lead the NFL with 16 interceptions, just in case you're wondering who the Raiders are chasing. Hey, they're officially in the race, baby!