Paxton Lynch injures ankle vs. Raiders; Siemian fills in

Paxton Lynch's dismal outing in Oakland took a turn for the worse in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Raiders.

The second-year Denver Broncos quarterback was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury. Lynch pulled up following a rollout pass to Emmanuel Sanders in the third quarter and was helped off of the field.

Trevor Siemian -- previously benched for Brock Osweiler, who was benched for Lynch this week -- will play in Lynch's absence.

Lynch was ineffective in his first start under center since Week 12 of 2016. The Broncos QB exited with just 41 passing yards on 14 attempts. Lynch completed nine passes, was sacked four times and threw one red-zone interception into triple coverage. In the first half, Lynch led Denver to four three-and-outs in six drives, totaling -9 yards on those "marches." The Broncos were down 21-0 at the time of his exit.

